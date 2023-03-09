CM Yogi lauds police for U.P.’s top place in settling cases of crime against women

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday lauded the efforts of the Uttar Pradesh Police and the home department that led the state to the top place in disposing of incidents of crime against girls and women as per the latest National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) data. The CM expressed these views at a high-level meeting on March 9. (HT file)

As per the data that the NCRB released for the period between November 7, 2022 and February 27, 2023, Uttar Pradesh secured the first position in the country in settling the cases registered under Indian Penal Code section 376 (rape) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

The CM expressed these views at a high-level meeting held to discuss incidents of crime against women and girls. “Out of 77,044 FIRs registered under IPC section 376 and the POCSO Act, 75,331 cases (97.80 percent) were disposed of,” Yogi said while quoting NCRB data.

Moreover, the NCRB data say U.P. is on the fifth place in the country in completing the investigation process within two months in the FIRs registered in such cases. In such cases, Goa stands at second place with (97.30%) followed by Puducherry at third with (97.30%). On the other hand, Bihar (18.7%), Manipur (23.7%) and Assam (35.4%) are the worst performers in disposing of such cases as per the NCRB report.

Bhadohi best in U.P. in disposing of such cases

As per the NCRB report, between November 7, 2022 and February 27, 2023, 221 cases related to incidents of crime against women were registered in Bhadohi. The district bagged the top place in the state by submitting final report in all the cases without delay.

Shravasti stood second with submission of final report in 356 out of 358 cases registered. Jhansi was on third place as final report in 663 out of 668 cases registered during the above-mentioned period.

Similarly, the state ranked third with 0.5% rate of pending investigations lasting more than two months. The CM instructed the home department officials present in the meeting to expedite the probe and complete pending investigation as soon as possible.

The CM has also instructed the officers to pay special attention to the districts which did not fare well. He said the cases under the POCSO Act should be reviewed at the district level every month.