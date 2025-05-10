CM Yogi launches nutrition scheme for 11L kids in aspirational districts

The Uttar Pradesh government has launched the ‘Mukhyamantri Suposhan Abhiyan’ across all eight aspirational districts of the state, targeting over 11 lakh children aged between 3 and 6 years to fight malnutrition and ensure daily nutritional support, the state government said on Saturday. Daily snacks with 400 calories, protein-rich millet bars to be given to children aged 3 to 6 years (Sourced)

A detailed action plan has been prepared for the pilot phase of the campaign, under which children will receive nutritious food items like flavoured milk, bananas, seasonal fruits, and a specially designed ‘Millet Chikki Nutribar’. These will be distributed under the ‘Take-Home Ration’ model through Bal Vikas Sewa Evam Pushtahar Vibhag designated centres to ensure accessibility and consistency, a spokesperson said.

According to a government statement, the initiative will cover 11,13,783 children in Chitrakoot, Fatehpur, Bahraich, Shravasti, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Chandauli, and Sonebhadra districts. Each child will receive a snack pack worth ₹44 per day, designed to deliver 400 calories and 15–20 grams of protein. The total allocated budget for the initiative is ₹254.83 crore.

The Millet Nutribar, one of the key components of the nutrition package, was earlier piloted in Varanasi, where it showed a measurable positive impact. The trial reportedly contributed to a decline in cases of anaemia, stunting, and underweight among Anganwadi beneficiaries.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has stated that child nutrition is not merely a welfare measure but a critical investment in the state’s future. The campaign will be closely monitored with regular assessments by health professionals to ensure it delivers the intended results.