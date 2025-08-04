CM Yogi launches UP’s first integrated township in Meerut

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday flayed the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) for protecting criminal networks as he specifically referred to the 2008 Malegaon blast case. The CM said the Congress falsely implicated Hindus in the Malegaon blast case as he demanded an apology for what he called their “anti-India and anti-Sanatan” actions. UP CM Yogi Adityanath dedicated ₹ 2,570 crore integrated township in Meerut to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (Sourced)

“Congress never acted on terrorist incidents. In the Malegaon case, it shamelessly pursued a false agenda against Hindus. When will they apologise to the nation for their sins,” he said, citing the recent acquittal of all accused in the case as proof of “Satyamev Jayate” (truth prevails).

The CM was speaking during the foundation laying ceremony of Uttar Pradesh’s first integrated township in Meerut’s Mohiuddinpur. Yogi said the Congress and the SP divided the society along the caste lines, incited riots and shielded criminal markets like Sotiganj, a former hub for stolen vehicle parts in Meerut.

“Freedom fighters didn’t sacrifice their lives for us to be divided by caste and caught in riots. Sotiganj was the identity of the Congress and the SP; our identity is development,” he said. Yogi further said now Meerut has a new identity in the form of the Meerut expressway, rapid rail and the state’s first sports university.

On the occasion, the CM dedicated the ₹2,570 crore, 295-hectare integrated township to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, emphasising its potential to generate employment, attract industries and include schools, a medical college and consolidated divisional offices.

“This township will redefine Meerut with residential, industrial and commercial zones, offering affordable housing for NCR residents and connectivity via the rapid rail corridor,” he said. Yogi also highlighted plans to enhance tourism at Bhola Ki Jhaal, a water body in Meerut, and redevelop the Circuit House.

The CM praised PM Narendra Modi’s vision for promoting indigenous goods, urging citizens to avoid foreign products that could fund terrorism. “Your money should not end up in the hands of terrorists. This is new India and new Uttar Pradesh — no place for mafia or crime,” he said.

Yogi also announced progress on India’s largest expressway from Meerut to Prayagraj, set to reduce travel time to Lucknow to six hours and revealed plans for a new expressway to Haridwar and approval for Meerut’s inner road projects.

Targeting the opposition further, he likened those dividing society on caste lines to “termites” and criticised their hypocrisy. “They send their children abroad but feel pain when the poor get better facilities. They want you to travel by bullock cart,” the CM said.