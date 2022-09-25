CM Yogi’s mantra to prevent illnesses: Save Indian breed of cows; boost soil fertility

India is an agricultural nation, and the Govansh (cow) is the foundation of the Indian economy, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday. Before the development of modern technology, Indian farmers used natural agricultural methods to increase soil productivity, the CM said.

“When the Industrial Revolution took place in Europe and India moved towards slavery, traditional farming in the country also started to come under attack. After Independence the nation became self-sufficient in food grain,” the CM said.

He was speaking at the state-level cow-based natural farming workshop-2022 at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan here. The CM said that this programme was an effort to preserve Mother Earth’s natural state and to save ‘India’s faith’.

The CM remarked: “I frequently interact with the public during Janata Darshan and I have found that 10 out of every 100 applications that we receive are for financial aid for people with critical illnesses. Assistance is being provided to them from the CM Relief Fund, but I’m also interested in learning about the cause of their illnesses. Food is a contributing factor. When adults should be contributing to mankind and the well-being of the world, they are afflicted with diseases. This is something to be worried about.”

Adityanath proposed two additional measures to prevent illness - save the Indian breed of cows and help conserve and preserve the actual potential of the soil by boosting its fertility through cow-based farming.

“This initiative aims to protect both the present and the future. The PM incorporated cow-based natural farming into the Union Budget and put it into mission mode. In 2021, PM launched this initiative from Varanasi. The state has also endorsed this programme,” he said.

Assuring that the government will continue to take on more responsibilities in promoting natural farming, the CM said that there are four state agricultural universities in UP and directives have been issued to boost setting up of laboratories for natural agriculture certification.