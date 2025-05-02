CM Yogi stresses on inclusion of private institutesunder SIRF to ensure quality

Appreciating the ranking of government and aided polytechnic institutions, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday stressed on the need to include private institutions under the State Institutional Ranking Framework (SIRF) so that quality standards can be ensured, a government spokesperson said. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath during a technical education review meeting on Friday. (Sourced)

During a technical education review meeting, the chief minister said that for quality education, all technical institutes should participate in NAAC, NBA and NIRF evaluation, but comprehensive preparation must be ensured before applying, according to a UP government release.

He directed officials concerned to give top priority to the inclusion of innovation and practical training in technical and vocational education. He pointed out that in the last eight years, many concrete initiatives have been taken by the state government to make technical education more accessible, qualitative, innovative and result-oriented, and the encouraging results are showing, the spokesperson said.

The CM was apprised that 1.64 lakh seats have been enrolled at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Lucknow, for the year 2024-25. The technical university has restructured the courses in accordance with the National Education Policy-2020, which includes MOOC-based study, choice-based credit system, multiple entry-exit and integrated programmes. In the session 2023-24, 12,739 students of the university got employment, in which the maximum annual salary was ₹59.91 lakh. Similarly, in MMMUT, Gorakhpur, students got placements in reputed companies on packages up to ₹52 lakh per annum in the year 2023-24.

The chief minister directed officials to further strengthen practical studies in universities and engineering colleges and emphasised on ensuring the availability of quality laboratories. He also directed the officials to complete the appointment process soon on all the vacant posts of academic and non-academic category.

He said that all the projects related to building construction and campus development of the newly established government engineering colleges in Basti, Gonda, Mirzapur and Pratapgarh should be completed within the stipulated time frame, so that the colleges can be operated from their private campuses from the next academic session. He added that while starting new courses in any institute, priority should be given to local industrial needs and possibilities.

During the review of diploma courses of technical education, the CM was informed that at present, a total of 2139 polytechnic institutes are operating in the state, including 147 government, 18 on PPP mode, 19 subsidised and 1,948 private institutes. More than 2.68 lakh admission capacity is available in these institutes where more than 1.15 lakh students are enrolled.

The department has incorporated digital classes, Aadhaar-based biometric attendance, industry-linked courses, and frontier technology such as drone technology, cyber security, data science and machine learning in the courses. From the year 2017 till now, 39 new government polytechnics have been established in the state and more than 13,000 teachers and officers have been trained, the release said.

The chief minister was informed by the department of vocational education and skill development that at present, 324 government and 2,982 private ITIs are operating in the state. In collaboration with Tata Technology Limited, 212 government ITIs have been upgraded with modern laboratories and skilled trainers. Along with long-term trades, short-term skill training programmes are also being conducted in these institutes. In the year 2024-25, about 1.25 lakh trainees have got apprenticeship and employment opportunities.

Technical education minister Ashish Patel and vocational education minister Kapil Dev Agarwal were also present in the meeting.