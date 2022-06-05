CM Yogi to join Sadhguru in ‘Save soil movement’, to address public on June 7

Spiritual guru Sadhguru who is currently on a 100-day, 30,000-km journey as part of the ‘Save Soil Movement’, will be reaching Lucknow on June 7. To further spread the message of the movement, Sadhguru will address a public event along with chief minister Yogi Adityanath in the city.

The Save Soil movement has now made a global appeal drawing attention to the dangers of the dying soil while calling for policy interventions to halt and reverse soil degradation.

In a build up to the events, volunteers of the movement stood on the Gomti and Marine Drive bridge in Lucknow with the Save Soil placards to inform people about the movement on Saturday.

Isha Foundation volunteers said that the interest of the city-dwellers was apparent as many curious people went on to ask volunteers about the movement and expressed their desire to attend Sadhguru’s public address.

Sadhguru launched the Save Soil Movement in March this year to prevent a phenomenon that UN agencies are referring to as ‘soil extinction’ – the death of fertile soil worldwide posing an existential threat to the human race.

He is currently on a 100-day, 30,000-km lone motorcycle journey across Europe, Central Asia and the Middle East and India to build consensus for urgent policy-driven action globally to prevent soil extinction.

After riding through 26 nations, Sadhguru reached the western port city of Jamnagar, Gujarat on May 29, continuing with his solo bike ride in India. He will be travelling across 9 Indian states and since the starting of this movement, he has travelled through the Indian state of Gujarat, Rajasthan and Haryana.

During his journey in Gujarat and Rajasthan, the two states have also signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) while officially joining the global movement to Save Soil.

The primary objective of the movement is to urge governments to ensure that agricultural lands contain a minimum of 3-6% organic content. Without this, all agricultural soil will rapidly degenerate and turn to sand in which no food crops can grow, threatening global food and water security.

More than 65,000 students of from more than 300 schools in over 25 districts of UP have written letters to the Prime Minister and many more schools are expected to join the drive in coming days.