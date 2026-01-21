Codeine racket: Two pharma firms based in Lucknow under ED scanner for supply worth crores

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), probing a major codeine-based cough syrup trafficking racket, has uncovered the alleged involvement of two pharmaceutical companies based in Lucknow that supplied prohibited syrup worth crores of rupees, officials said. Officials said large consignments of codeine-laced cough syrup were dispatched in the names of these Lucknow-based firms to locations near the Bangladesh and Nepal borders. (For representation)

According to ED sources, the firms acted at the behest of the trafficking syndicate and maintained close links with key accused, including dismissed constable Alok Pratap Singh and his associate Amit Singh alias Tata. Investigators found that the operators of the two companies were in direct contact with the accused and allegedly paid commissions to gang members to facilitate illegal supplies.

Officials said large consignments of codeine-laced cough syrup were dispatched in the names of these Lucknow-based firms to locations near the Bangladesh and Nepal borders. During the probe, evidence relating to the companies’ role emerged while transaction details were being compiled. However, when the ED attempted to contact the operators after recording the statements of Alok Pratap Singh and Amit Singh Tata, the offices of both firms were found shut the very next day. Their mobile phones have since been switched off, raising suspicion of an attempt to evade investigation.

Sources said the ED has already gathered substantial documentary and financial evidence related to the firms and their transactions, while efforts are underway to trace the absconding operators. The probe has also revealed that the syndicate floated several pharmaceutical companies using forged documents, falsified supply records and fabricated GST details to give the illegal trade a legitimate cover. The names of the two Lucknow-based firms surfaced prominently. Investigators believe that these companies were opened and operated under the directions of gang members with Lucknow addresses used only on papers.

The ED is now expanding the investigation to track the money trail, identify benami assets and ascertain the full scale of the illicit codeine syrup network.