Search
Mon, Dec 15, 2025
New Delhi oC

Codeine syrup nexus: Allahabad HC dismisses pleas of two accused

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Published on: Dec 15, 2025 09:55 pm IST

An FIR was lodged at Kotwali police station in Jaunpur against Sintu alias Akhilesh Prakash and Akash Maurya

In the matter of adulterated cough syrup having Codeine substance, the Allahabad high court on Monday dismissed two writ petitions filed by Sintu alias Akhilesh Prakash and Akash Maurya against whom an FIR was lodged at Kotwali police station in Jaunpur district.

The court dismissed the petitions, saying that the act of petitioners is a crime against society and grave in nature. (For Representation)
The court dismissed the petitions, saying that the act of petitioners is a crime against society and grave in nature. (For Representation)

The order was passed by Justice Ajay Bhanot and Justice Garima Prasad dismissing the writ petition. The petitioners had moved the court challenging the FIR lodged against them and also for stay on arrest in the matter.

The court dismissed the petitions, saying that the act of petitioners is a crime against society and grave in nature. On Friday (December 12), another bench of the court, while granting interim protection to an accused in the similar matter for which FIR had been lodged at Varanasi, had fixed December 17 for hearing in the case.

The accused are of alleged illegal Codeine-based cough syrup trafficking racket in Uttar Pradesh. The narcotics network was allegedly built on fake companies and forged documents. The allegations in FIR are that the accused engineered a high-volume supply chain, moving Codeine-laced cough syrup from stock points in Ghaziabad and Varanasi to Jharkhand, West Bengal, Bihar, Nepal, and Bangladesh.

Multiple shell firms were reportedly used to disguise illegal consignments as legitimate pharmaceutical shipments. During a raid in Sonbhadra on October 18, police recovered around 12,000 bottles of Codeine syrup hidden inside snack cartons.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Codeine syrup nexus: Allahabad HC dismisses pleas of two accused
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

The Allahabad High Court dismissed writ petitions by Sintu and Akash Maurya concerning an FIR for their involvement in an illegal Codeine cough syrup trafficking racket. The court deemed their actions a grave crime against society. Allegations include using fake companies for distribution across multiple states and countries, with a major police raid uncovering 12,000 bottles of syrup.