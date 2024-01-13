Cold wave tightens grip; severe conditions, dense fog ahead in parts of U.P.

There will be no respite from bone-chilling cold weather as the India meteorological department (IMD) predicted cold to severe cold conditions likely in some parts of Uttar Pradesh in the next 24 hours. Tourists visit the Taj Mahal during a cold and foggy winter morning, in Agra, Saturday. (PTI)

On Saturday, Muzaffarnagar recorded the lowest temperature in UP at 2.8 degrees Celsius. For the second consecutive day, Kanpur had a minimum temperature of three degrees Celsius, while Meerut experienced 3.4 degrees, Shahjahanpur 3.9, Agra 4.3, Bareilly 4.6, Aligarh and Orai 4.8 and Gorakhpur 4.9 degrees Celsius. The state capital fared relatively better, with a minimum temperature of 7.5 and a maximum of 17.1 degrees Celsius.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

The state remained under the grip of dense to very dense fog on Saturday morning, significantly reducing visibility. According to the IMD, dense to very dense fog (visibility < 50 meters) in night/morning hours is likely in many parts of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday and Monday.

The forecast for Lucknow predicts dense fog in the morning and mainly clear sky later. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 18 and 7 degrees Celsius, respectively. The state’s weather is most likely to remain dry, said Mohd Danish, the head of Lucknow meteorological office.

IMD has issued a warning of dense to very dense fog likely at many places across the state. Cold to severe cold conditions are expected at a few places, with a cold wave likely at isolated places in West UP. Ground frost is also anticipated at isolated places in West UP.