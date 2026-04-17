Commercial LPG supply ramped up in Lko to fuel wedding season

LUCKNOW In a bid to prevent a “cylinder crunch” from dampening the ongoing wedding season, state authorities and oil marketing companies have ramped up the supply of commercial LPG. Following a high-level review meeting, officials confirmed that nearly 20,000 commercial cylinders are now being dispatched daily to Lucknow’s hospitality sector, alongside a dedicated buffer for matrimonial functions. Caterers submitting formal applications backed by wedding cards are receiving the necessary stock, while unregistered operators report being capped at a maximum of seven cylinders. (Pic for representation)

To ensure wedding feasts remain uninterrupted, an additional 2,000 commercial cylinders have been reserved daily, specifically for caterers. However, access to this extra quota hinges on documentation; caterers submitting formal applications backed by wedding cards are receiving the necessary stock, while unregistered operators report being capped at a maximum of seven cylinders.

Cylinder crunch will not be allowed to affect the wedding season, officials assured after a high-level meeting between oil companies and state authorities. The meeting reviewed distribution levels and confirmed that the supply of commercial cylinders has been nearly normalised across urban centres, easing earlier pressure on restaurants, hotels and catering services during peak demand months.

According to officials, around 20,000 commercial cylinders are being supplied daily in the city to restaurants, hotels and caterers, along with 8,700 cylinders allocated to industrial units, ensuring steady urban supply.

Authorities have also arranged for 2,000 extra commercial cylinders to be reserved daily specifically for marriage functions and caterers during the peak season.

To further support households, 6,000 additional 5-kg cylinders will also be provided on demand, particularly in areas facing temporary shortages or increased consumption during wedding gatherings.

Sanjay Bhandari, executive director and state head of IOC, said: “The supply of 5-kg cylinders is increased in cities like Lucknow, Noida, Varanasi after interactions with authorities. The increased supply of these cylinders is going to solve major problems for daily labourers, students and other residents.”

However, despite the improved urban supply, rural belts continue to report shortages, especially at marriage lawns and resorts, where demand during the wedding season has surged beyond expected levels.

Officials acknowledged the gap in rural availability and said steps are being considered to streamline distribution and ensure better access for event-based consumption in non-urban areas.

ADM (civil supplies) Jyoti Gautam said, “The supply chain is being monitored closely by the district administration in coordination with oil marketing companies to improve scheduling and logistics, reducing the likelihood of sudden shortages in major urban pockets during peak wedding dates.”

The ADM emphasised that priority allocation for marriage-related consumption will continue through the season, while efforts are underway to strengthen rural delivery networks and prevent disruption in catering services.