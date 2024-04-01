Communicable diseases control campaign begins today in U.P.

Common people can also participate in the month-long communicable diseases control campaign that will begin from Monday in Uttar Pradesh focussing on communicable and vector-borne diseases, said a press statement issued by the state government on Sunday. (Pic for representation)

“Citizens are encouraged to report breeding areas of mosquitoes to the health department team. The campaign will be a collaborative effort between the health department and 12 other departments,” said the press statement.

Additionally, facilities in shelters for heat prevention, displaying weather forecasts and temperatures at busy places have also been mandated for prevention from heat waves. Directives have been issued to extensively publicize measures taken for heat prevention through schools and the general public.

“The goal of eradicating malaria by the year 2025 aims to completely rid 15 districts of Uttar Pradesh of malaria by the end of 2024. These districts are Amethi, Chandauli, Saharanpur, Mathura, Chitrakoot, Mahoba, Rae Bareli, Mainpuri, Lalitpur, Basti, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Deoria, Jalaun, and Ambedkarnagar,” said the press statement.

The ‘Dastak campaign’ will also run in all the districts of the state. Under this campiagn, the health workers will go door-to-door to raise awareness about cleanliness and health. ASHA and anganwadi workers will visit every household to identify individuals with symptoms of fever, influenza-like illness (ILI), filariasis, black fever, and leprosy, as well as malnourished children, and upload complete details including names, addresses, and mobile numbers onto the e-Kavach portal.