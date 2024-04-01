 Communicable diseases control campaign begins today in U.P. - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Communicable diseases control campaign begins today in U.P.

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 01, 2024 07:40 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh launches month-long campaign against communicable diseases, urges citizens to report mosquito breeding areas and implements heat prevention measures.

Common people can also participate in the month-long communicable diseases control campaign that will begin from Monday in Uttar Pradesh focussing on communicable and vector-borne diseases, said a press statement issued by the state government on Sunday.

(Pic for representation)
(Pic for representation)

“Citizens are encouraged to report breeding areas of mosquitoes to the health department team. The campaign will be a collaborative effort between the health department and 12 other departments,” said the press statement.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Additionally, facilities in shelters for heat prevention, displaying weather forecasts and temperatures at busy places have also been mandated for prevention from heat waves. Directives have been issued to extensively publicize measures taken for heat prevention through schools and the general public.

“The goal of eradicating malaria by the year 2025 aims to completely rid 15 districts of Uttar Pradesh of malaria by the end of 2024. These districts are Amethi, Chandauli, Saharanpur, Mathura, Chitrakoot, Mahoba, Rae Bareli, Mainpuri, Lalitpur, Basti, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Deoria, Jalaun, and Ambedkarnagar,” said the press statement.

The ‘Dastak campaign’ will also run in all the districts of the state. Under this campiagn, the health workers will go door-to-door to raise awareness about cleanliness and health. ASHA and anganwadi workers will visit every household to identify individuals with symptoms of fever, influenza-like illness (ILI), filariasis, black fever, and leprosy, as well as malnourished children, and upload complete details including names, addresses, and mobile numbers onto the e-Kavach portal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / Communicable diseases control campaign begins today in U.P.
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On