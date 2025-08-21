Complaints of contaminated water in Lucknow’s Jankipuram, 43 fall ill

At least 43 residents of Jankipuram Extension have fallen ill with diarrhoea in the past two days following complaints of contaminated drinking water. Health officials confirmed that 27 people were affected on Wednesday, while 16 new admissions were reported on Thursday. A complaint regarding water contamination was lodged on Wednesday evening. (Sourced)

According to chief medical officer (CMO) Dr N B Singh, six patients were admitted to Jankipuram trauma centre on Thursday, identified as Bahadur, 52, Hariom, 35, Gayatri, 40, Sana, 15, Prema Devi, 32 and Rita Yadav, 26. 10 patients were admitted to Ram Sagar Mishra Hospital, while one patient with severe symptoms was referred to Balrampur Hospital.

A complaint regarding water contamination was lodged on Wednesday evening. Acting immediately, a joint team from the CMO’s office and the Jalkal department inspected the site and collected water samples. Initial tests found the water clean, and four samples were sent for bacterial analysis and two for chemical testing to the State Health Institute, Aliganj.

However, on Thursday, officials again conducted a detailed inspection of Jankipuram Extension’s Sector-7, checking chlorine levels and other parameters, and declared the water supply safe. General manager Jalkal Kuldeep Singh, executive engineer Pradeep Kumar, PSS Arun Singh and chemist Pushpendra Kumar monitored the inspection. Singh said complaints are treated seriously and immediate steps are taken to protect citizens’ health.

Meanwhile, a medical team from Aliganj CHC under Dr Vinay has been deployed in the area. Medicines and ORS packets are being distributed, bleaching powder is being sprayed, and an ambulance has been stationed for patient transport. The health department said the locality will be monitored round the clock.

As a precautionary step, water tankers have been stationed, and regular inspections of pipelines and the supply system will be carried out to prevent further complaints, an official said.