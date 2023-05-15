Computer instructor held for molesting 13 girl students at govt school in UP’s Shahjahanpur

LUCKNOW A 38-year-old computer instructor was arrested for allegedly sexually exploiting 13 minor girl students in a government school in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur district, police said on Monday. Family members and villagers reached the school in Rai Khurd village of Shahjahanpur on May 13 and created a ruckus. (Pic for representation)

The accused, Mohammad Ali, the school’s head teacher and in-charge Anil Kumar and assistant teacher Sajia, who goes by one name, were booked under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 352 (punishment for assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation), 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, and under provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, said S Anand, superintendent of police, Shahjahanpur.

“Main accused Mohammad Ali was arrested on Sunday and sent to jail,” the SP said. “Two other teachers, Anil Kumar and Sajia, have been suspended for concealing the incident and not taking any action despite being aware of the incident.” All the survivors are in age group of 12 to 14 years, said police. Ali, who used to teach students of Classes 6 to 8, has been exploiting students for past three to four days, said a police officer.

The incident came to light when students told their parents about Ali’s actions on May 12, said police. The next day, local village chief Lalta Prasad lodged an FIR, alleging that Mohammad Ali was sexually exploiting girls, and Sajia and Kumar knew about it but did not take any action. HT has seen the FIR. The same day, family members and villagers reached the school and thrashed the instructor, said one of the local villagers. One of the survivor’s father said, “The girls who went through this horrible incident are reluctant to come to the school. They are scared.”

Another survivor’s father said, “The incident has shattered the confidence of our girls.”

