Conduct physical verification of govt school buildings: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed officials to conduct a comprehensive and intensive review of the physical condition of the council schools across Uttar Pradesh. The UP CM said no school in the state should operate in a dilapidated building and there should not be any lack of basic facilities. (HT file)

Chairing a high-level meeting, he said no school in the state should operate in a dilapidated building and there should not be any lack of basic facilities. Yogi said improvement work should be started with immediate effect wherever such a situation existed and accountability of the concerned officials should be ensured.

The CM further said a special team should be formed in all the districts under the respective DM and the basic shiksha adhikari and physical verification should be done. All points like strength of the school building, drinking water, toilets, electricity, furniture, painting of walls, ramp facility and seating arrangement of children should be thoroughly reviewed, Yogi said.

He directed that children studying in completely dilapidated school buildings should be immediately shifted to temporary places and repair or reconstruction work should be started as soon as possible.

For this work, a phased action plan should be prepared using departmental budget as well as CSR funding. The CM said by establishing a dialogue with the MPs, the MLAs and other public representatives, they should also be made participants in the campaign.

While reviewing progress of “Operation Kayakalp”, he said before 2017, only 36% schools in the state had infrastructure and only 7500 schools had libraries. Toilet facilities for girls were available in only 33.9% schools. Arrangements like digital education, smart class, uniform, shoes-socks and book distribution were very weak, the CM said.

Yogi said in the last eight years, the state government made extensive reforms to equip the government schools with basic facilities. At present, 96% of the work on 19 parameters has been completed under “Operation Kayakalp”.

“Libraries are operating in 1,32,678 schools of the state where availability of minimum 500 books has been ensured. In the 2024-25 session, 15.37 crore textbooks have been distributed free of cost and 4.53 lakh teachers have been provided training in digital teaching,” the CM said.

Yogi directed that a detailed progress report should be prepared from each district and made available to the government at the earliest. Along with this, photographic documentation of all the works should also be done.