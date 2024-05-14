Confident of Ram Rajya in country, but it doesn’t mean theocratic state: Rajnath

Defence minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said Ram Rajya does not mean any theocratic state. Instead, it meant developing a sense of responsibility and duty among people, he added. Defence minister Rajnath Singh during a meeting of intellectuals at BBD Badminton Academy in Lucknow on May 14. (HT photo)

Addressing a meeting of intellectuals at BBD Badminton Academy here, Singh said the BJP has fulfilled all its promises made to people in its manifesto. “We promised Ram Mandir. Now Ram ji has shifted from a tent to a palace and I’m confident that Ram Rajya will be established in the country.”

Singh further said there should not be any difference between words and deeds of any politician. He said in the past there was a situation of crisis of credibility in politics but the BJP accepted it as a challenge and succeeded. He said when the BJP got majority in both houses of Parliament, Article 370 was abrogated. “The BJP has done away with triple talaq too,” Singh added.

“From 2004 to 2014, the Indian economy was at 11th position. Under PM Modi, it has jumped to fifth place. The Indian economy will be among top three global economies by 2027 and efforts are to make it among the top ranked by 2047. India’s economy is growing rapidly,” he said.

Singh said he wanted assurance from everyone to help make India become a developed nation by 2047. The Modi government’s greatest achievement in the past 10 years was to bring 25 crore people of the country above poverty line, he added.

“Today, when India speaks at an international forum, the entire world listens. This situation was different prior to 2014 as world leaders hardly took note of India then,” the defence minister added. “India has emerged as a hub of start-ups. Before 2014, India had just 400 to 500 start-ups. Now, we have 1.30 lakh start-ups and many foreign countries have appreciated a number of these start-ups,” Singh said.

“Lucrative offers were made to Indian youths by many foreign countries. But I am glad that our youths preferred to work in India itself and become job providers,” he added. “Under the leadership of PM Modi, government policies are being formulated keeping employment opportunities at the centre,” Singh said.

“One of the major achievements of the Modi government is that an ecosystem has been established that helped people put their best foot forward,” he added.

“In South India, particularly Tamil Nadu and Kerala where BJP has not done well in the past, the party will fare well this LS elections. The BJP has made huge progress across country. We need support of young and old alike to make a better India by 2047 so that India become world’s biggest economy,” said Singh who seeking third consecutive term in Lok Sabha from Lucknow this time.