Cong ‘street campaign’ in west U.P. from today to recover lost ground

MEERUT The Congress’ 100-day campaign on the streets through district and block level yatras begining from January 13 is likely to help the party revive its suppport base in western UP, feel political observers. The idea is that partymen should be visible to the public and the party’s message should be spread among the masses. (Pic for representation)

The party organised a ‘regional dialogue’ with leaders of 14 districts of western UP in the presence of party’s state in- charge Avinash Pandey, state president Ajay Rai and west UP incharge Pradeep Narwal on Thursday.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

They discussed ways to strengthen the organisation till booth level and to meet the challenges of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The outcome was the 100-day campaign for partymen which aims at reaching out to people by hitting the streets .

Party workers will take out ‘mashaal yatras’ at district and block levels and also apprise people of Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Nyay Yatra’ beginning from Manipur on January 14 .

Congressmen will also raise the issue that the ideology of Gandhi was in danger and the ruling party was trying to push the ideology of Godse who killed Gandhi.

The idea is that partymen should be visible to the public and the party’s message should be spread among the masses.

Political analyst Jamshed Zaidi said that the party’s strategy to go among people would definitely help strengthen it because those who were dissatisfied with the ruling party were looking for an option to use their votes.

He said that the Congress should be more pragmatic during talks with allied parties over seat sharing. “ The party needs to understand the reality of today’s politics if it wants to take on the ruling BJP effectively,” said Zaidi.

Congress district president in Saharanpur Muzaffar Ali said that partymen would remain on the roads from district to block levels in coming days and their presence among people would definitely help connect them with the public.

Ali claimed that people were annoyed with the ruling party over growing inflation, unemployment and atrocities of police and officials and would come forward to support the Congress. Besides, party leader Rahul Gandhi would begin his ‘Nyay Yatra’ with a larger objective and these combined efforts would help strengthen the party at the grassroots level.

The Congress won the Behat and Saharanpur Dehat seats in 2017 assembly elections and Imran Masood played a decisive role in it. Naresh Saini won from Behat and Mansoor Akhtar from Saharanpur Dehat. Imran Masood is a mass leader who organised rallies of Rahul Gandhi in Saharanpur and kept the party alive in the region. But he left the party and joined the SP. However, after some time he rejoined the Congress and is a face of the party in the region now.

District president of Meerut Avneesh Kajla also expressed similar views and claimed that party leaders were ready to come out on the roads to expose the ruling party’s failures in providing justice and a good life to people.