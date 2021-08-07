Cong to hold protest marches against UP govt on Quit India movement anniversary

Stepping up its offensive against the Yogi Adityanarh dispensation, the Congress' Uttar Pradesh unit will undertake marches in all the 403 constituencies of the state Monday, the anniversary of the start of Quit India movement, to protest over issues such as price rise, unemployment, farmers' "plight" and the law and order situation.

"On the anniversary of the start of the 'Quit India Movement' on August 9, Congress workers will protest against the Yogi government on various issues, raising the slogan -- 'BJP Gaddi Chhodo (BJP, leave the seat of power)'," party sources said.

On August 9, 1942, the Quit India Movement was launched under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi which resulted in freedom of the country from British rule five years later on August 15, 1947.

The Congress leaders and workers are busy preparing for the two-day campaign on August 9-10 during which various protests including the marches will be organised, they said.

As part of the campaign, Congress workers will undertake marches in all the 403 assemblies of the state raising the slogan 'BJP Gaddi Chhorho', the sources said.

Various responsibilities have been entrusted to state unit office bearers as well as those from the Nyaya panchayat to ensure the success of the campaign, they said.

As many as 400 leaders have been given the responsibility of making the assembly-wise marches successful, they said.

Also, potential assembly election candidates have also been asked to make all out efforts for this programme.

The 'BJP Gaddi Chhodo' march will be undertaken for about 5 kilometers through the main market of each assembly segment, the sources said.

They said the Congress is prioritising organisation building and carrying on the struggle against the government on the streets, they said.

The process of organisation restructuring of the UP Congress is in its last stage and the newly-appointed block presidents have constituted their 25-member committees in all the 823 blocks of the state.

The number of these block level functionaries is 20,575, the sources said.

Also, the target of appointing 8,134 nyaya panchayat presidents has been fulfilled by the UP Congress.

The formation of the 21-member nyaya panchayat committees is also almost over, the sources said.

Congress' state unit chief Ajay Kumar Lallu has said that the Congress would fight the polls in Uttar Pradesh next year under Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's "dekh-rekh (supervision)", and that under her leadership, the party would make a comeback in the state after over three decades.