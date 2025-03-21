Congress appoints presidents for all 75 districts in U.P.

The Congress party on Thursday initiated a major organisational overhaul by appointing new district presidents for all 75 district party units in Uttar Pradesh. The party also named new city presidents in districts with city units, with indications that the state unit’s office bearers will be announced soon. A list of 133 district and city unit presidents indicates that the party has focused on strengthening its social justice agenda by giving priority to Dalits, OBCs, and minorities (Sourced)

Rudra Daman Singh has been appointed president of the District Congress Committee (DCC) Lucknow, while Amit Tyagi and Shehzad will continue as presidents of Lucknow Congress’ city unit. In Kanpur, Sandeep Shukla will lead the Kanpur Nagar-Gramin DCC, while Pawan Gupta will head the city unit.

“This strengthens the Congress’ social justice agenda as being pushed by senior party leader Rahul Gandhi. An effort has been made to balance caste equations and reward those who have performed well,” said a senior Congress leader.

The appointments follow the Congress’ decision to dissolve its state and city units on December 5, 2024. After completing consultations for ‘Sangthan Srajan Karyakram’ (organisational revamping programme) on January 13, 2025, the party aimed to combine experienced leaders with fresh faces to strengthen its presence in Uttar Pradesh.