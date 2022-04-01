Congress demands release of scribes ‘held for exposing Board paper leak’
Congress party members on Friday demanded that the journalists, arrested in Ballia for allegedly exposing the paper leak of the UP Board examination on Wednesday, be released immediately.
A delegation, led by Varanasi city Congress president Raghvendra Chaube, sent a memorandum to Governor Anandiben Patel, wherein they said that journalists Digvijay Singh, Ajit Ojha and Manoj Gupta of Ballia were arrested for publishing the news regarding the paper leak and demanded their release. They submitted the memorandum to a senior officer at the district magistrate’s office here.
They also demanded a fair investigation in the case.
The delegation comprised Chaube, Fasahat Hussain Babu, Ashok Singh, Dr Rajesh Gupta, Parvez Khan, Ashish Pathak, Kishan Yadav, Akash Kannojia, Raj Jaiswal, Azad and Krishna Gaur.
HP sees 29% increase in GST collections in 2021-22 fiscal
The Himachal Pradesh state taxes and excise department has recorded a 29% increase in GST collection for the 2021-22 fiscal by collecting ₹4,481 crore. In the last fiscal, ₹3,464 crore had been collected. Also, The collection for March 2022 is ₹344 crore, an increase of 31% from ₹263 crore in March 2021. The department has also envisaged a project for “capacity augmentation and revenue enhancement” to further help improve GST collections.
Muslim man says beaten up for backing BJP
A Muslim man has alleged that The complainant Shakeel Ahmad, who lives in Juhi Lal Colony of Kidwai Nagar police station area was beaten up recently by his neighbours for putting BJP flags on his house and supporting the party in the recently-concluded assembly elections. Police have registered an FIR in the case and investigation was on, said assistant commissioner of police, Babupurwa, Alok Singh. “Their anger further increased when BJP MLA (Mahesh Trivedi) came during campaigning and garlanded me, and so they beat me up,” he said.
Nanavati Hospital suspends doctor over sexual harassment claims
Mumbai Controversy rocked the Nanavati Hospital in Vile Parle after a Twitter thread went viral alleging harassment by one of their visiting consultants. The suspension will be in place till the investigation is concluded. The incident was brought to light after screenwriter Darab Farooqui, who was in the hospital for his son's medical check up, posted a thread on Twitter on Thursday. The hospital spokesperson said that there was no formal complaint lodged with them.
Major fire breaks out at Aminabad, six rescued
Property worth several lakh was gutted in a major fire that broke out at a three-storey commercial-cum-residential building on the crowded Gwyne road of Aminabad area here on Friday afternoon. Six members of a family were stuck on the third floor during the incident, and they were rescued by putting a ladder from an adjacent building. In the incident, three vehicles including a two-wheeler, a tempo and a car were also completely reduced to ashes.
Yogi roots for smart villages, seeks majority for BJP in UP Legislative Council
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath spoke about smart villages as he listed the Bharatiya Janata Party government's rural outreach initiatives as he connected virtually with mayors, chairmen of nagar palikas, gram pradhans and all councillors on Friday. Yogi Adityanath said his government has envisaged developing smart villages. He sought the representatives' cooperation in ensuring a BJP sweep in the UP Legislative Council election for the local authorities' seats.
