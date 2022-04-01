Congress demands release of scribes ‘held for exposing Board paper leak’

Congress party members on Friday demanded that the journalists, arrested in Ballia for allegedly exposing the paper leak of the UP Board examination on Wednesday, be released immediately.

A delegation, led by Varanasi city Congress president Raghvendra Chaube, sent a memorandum to Governor Anandiben Patel, wherein they said that journalists Digvijay Singh, Ajit Ojha and Manoj Gupta of Ballia were arrested for publishing the news regarding the paper leak and demanded their release. They submitted the memorandum to a senior officer at the district magistrate’s office here.

They also demanded a fair investigation in the case.

The delegation comprised Chaube, Fasahat Hussain Babu, Ashok Singh, Dr Rajesh Gupta, Parvez Khan, Ashish Pathak, Kishan Yadav, Akash Kannojia, Raj Jaiswal, Azad and Krishna Gaur.