Congress manifesto dangerous for country: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday took pot shots at the Congress manifesto as he also made a mention of the controversy surrounding the inheritance tax and wealth redistribution. “Congress manifesto is harmful to India, the world’s largest democracy,” he added. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

Addressing the media at his official residence, CM said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had entered the election with the issues of development, security and governance. The first phase of voting was held on these issues, but just before the first phase, the manifesto of Congress, the most important component of the INDI alliance, drew the attention of the entire country, he said.

“The Congress, in its manifesto, wants to lay the foundation of the country’s division on religious grounds by supporting issues ranging from implementing Taliban rule to personal law. The BJP will strongly oppose it in any case,” Yogi added. The CM remarked that everyone had read the statement of Sam Pitroda, president of the Indian Overseas Congress.

“During the tenure of the UPA government, reports of the Ranganath Misra Committee and the Sachar Committee were brought by the Congress. Additionally, in Karnataka, the government led by the Congress is forcibly including Muslims in the reservation for backward classes, thus unfairly dividing the rights of the OBCs,” he said.

“They are discussing inheritance tax, conducting an X-ray of (people’s) property and seizing it. They are also discussing taking half of the inheritance property and reintroducing laws such as personal laws.” Yogi added.

“The Partition of this country took place due to these reasons. If any political party tries to do this, it will be opposed at all costs,” he added.

“Naxalism is on the decline in India. If there is any attempt to revive it, we will never accept it. The BJP government has been taking action against corruption from the beginning. However, if anyone tries to rob the common man’s hard-earned money, we will not allow it to happen,” the CM said.

“They are trying to resurrect the Maoist insurgency and are attempting to demean women by reintroducing practices like triple talaq through personal laws. Hence, in the present scenario, the BJP is opposing these issues,” Yogi said.