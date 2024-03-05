Congress preparing foolproof plan to make recruitment process transparent: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said that his party is preparing a concrete and foolproof plan to make the recruitment process of youth transparent. HT Image

Minutes after the Uttar Pradesh government announced removal Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board chairperson Renuka Mishra (1990 batch IPS officer) following negligence in the police recruitment examinations, the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Congress is preparing a concrete and foolproof plan to make the recruitment process of youth transparent, and very soon we will present our vision before you.”

“When I talked to students, they told me that there are three main reasons for paper leak. The sold out government machinery, private printing presses and the Subordinate Services Selection Commission have become a den of corruption,” he claimed.

“Paper leak has become a curse not only for the youth of Uttar Pradesh but also for the entire country. In the last 7 years alone, more than 70 paper leak cases have broken the dreams of more than 2 crore students,” he further wrote.

“This is not only wasting precious years of future building but is also putting a financial and mental burden on their families. There is a need to ensure accountability at every level by ending the criminal nexus of negligent government, corrupt officials, copying mafia and private printing presses,” his post read.

“We will not let the future of students be played with. The future of youth is India’s priority,” Rahul Gandhi said. The Uttar Pradesh government recently cancelled two major recruitment examinations: UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2024 conducted by UP Police Recruitment Board on February 17 and 18 and Review Officer (RO)/Assistant Review Officer (ARO) (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 conducted by UP Public Service Commission on February 11.

Nearly 48.17 lakh candidates had registered for the posts of 60,244 UP Police constables while the RO/ARO (Pre) Exam-2023 was held for 411 posts for which a total of 10,69,725 candidates had applied.

The decision to scrap both the examinations was taken as after the review, the state government was convinced that sanctity of both the recruitment examinations was compromised with as candidates claimed that paper was leaked hours before the exam and it was available on social media platforms.