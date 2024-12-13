Congress to gherao UP Vidhan Sabha on December 18

Uttar Pradesh Congress will hold a ‘gherao’ of the Vidhan Sabha (Vidhan Bhawan) here on December 18 to draw attention to the failures of the Yogi Adityanath government on various fronts, raise issues of public concern, and awaken the state government from its ‘deep slumber.’ Ajay Rai and Aradhana Mishra at addressing a press conference at the Congress Party office in Lucknow (HT PHOTO)

Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’, along with Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Rai, made the announcement during a press conference at the UPCC headquarters in Lucknow. They stated that the party would raise people’s issues both inside and outside the state legislative assembly during its winter session, commencing on December 16, 2024.

“People are upset with the Yogi government’s misrule. This government has failed on all fronts and is indulging in a policy of religious appeasement. We will compel the government to address the people’s problems. This government is setting an agenda to create religious frenzy,” said Mishra. Congress’ former MLC Deepak Singh and other senior party leaders were also present at the conference.

Mishra said the state government was pushing the agenda of privatising power distribution companies to benefit certain Gujarat-based companies. She pointed out that privatisation has completely failed in Agra and Greater Noida. She explained that under the privatisation agreement, the UPPCL supplied 2300 million units of power at the rate of ₹4.36 per unit to a private company in Agra in 2023-2024, while UPPCL bought this power at ₹5.55 per unit, resulting in a loss of ₹275 crore in 2023-2024.

She further stated that the state government was showing stepmotherly treatment towards farmers, who, facing a shortage of fertilisers, were being forced to buy them at higher prices. She mentioned that farmers’ dues of nearly ₹7000 crore had yet to be cleared. Mishra also listed other such issues to highlight the accusations of misgovernance by the state government and the people’s problems.

She further said the state government had not implemented reservations in the recruitment of 69,000 teachers despite the court’s orders.

Rai added that communal issues were being pushed to the forefront to weaken the social fabric, citing incidents such as the Sambhal violence and other issues in Mathura and Kashi. He stated that through the Vidhan Sabha gherao programme, Congress aimed to awaken the state government from its deep slumber.