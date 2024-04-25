Congress will become extinct like dinosaurs: Rajnath Singh

LAKHIMPUR KHERI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwart and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh warned the people of Kheri about the inheritance tax suggested by Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) president Sam Pitroda, stating that people would not want to part with 55% of their property after the death of the head of their family. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressing an election rally in Lakhimpur on Thursday. (HT photo)

Expressing concerns over the intentions of the Congress, he questioned whether the Congress leaders were prepared to forfeit 55% of their property upon the death of the family head.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Singh said that the Congress would become extinct, much like dinosaurs. He also referred to the Samajwadi Party as ‘Samapt’ party, adding that future generations would likely forget about the party.

While addressing an election rally in Lakhimpur on Thursday, Rajnath urged voters to send BJP candidates - Union minister of state for home Ajay Kumar Mishra from Kheri and party’s national vice-president Rekha Verma from Dhaurahra - to Parliament again.

Alongside BJP candidates Ajay Kumar Mishra and Rekha Verma, district BJP president Sunil Singh, Awadh Prant in-charge Kamlesh Mishra, Ashish Patel of Apna Dal, BJP MLAs Lokendra Pratap Singh, Yogesh Verma, Vinod Awasthi, Manju Tyagi, and others were also present at the occasion.

Rajnath highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s achievements since assuming office in 2014, noting that Modi’s leadership elevated India’s global standing to the extent that the entire world now pays heed to India’s voice.

Singh credited Modi for orchestrating the safe return of Indian students from Ukraine by engaging in telephone conversations with the presidents of Ukraine and Russia, urging them to halt the war for four and a half hours. Additionally, Singh emphasized India’s strength under the Modi government, citing the support of 172 nations for PM Modi’s proposal to observe World Yoga Day at the United Nations, thereby transforming it into a reality.

He further said that during the last seven to eight years of BJP government, Indian economy had risen to fifth rank in the world from its earlier 11th position and was sure to reach third rank by 2027, holding one trillion economy size.

Attacking the Congress for its inability to combat terrorist activities, Rajnath asserted that the Congress-led government faltered in addressing terrorism during its tenure. “After Mumbai terror attack in 2008, then Congress home minister downplayed it as a minor incident, however, the BJP government strictly tackled the terrorism and earned accolades across the world,” he said.

Singh also criticised previous Congress governments for their failure to eradicate poverty. “Despite promises made by Congress Prime Ministers Nehru, Indira, and Rajiv to alleviate poverty, they fell short of achieving this goal,” he said.

The defence minister further said that during last 8 to 9 years in power, the BJP government has lifted 25 crore people out of poverty, a feat acknowledged by economists and financial institutions worldwide.

Highlighting achievements such as the abolition of Article 370, outlawing of triple talaq, and implementation of the CAA, Singh said that the BJP was a party that delivered on its promises.

Criticising the Congress for overlooking infrastructure development along the India-China border, Singh underscored the BJP government’s efforts to fortify border infrastructure without fear of China.

He said that India was now capable of meeting all its military requirements domestically, producing army equipment on its own soil and even exporting them, as exemplified by the export of BrahMos missiles.