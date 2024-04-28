 Cong’s former minority cell general secretary is BSP’s bet from Azamgarh - Hindustan Times
Cong’s former minority cell general secretary is BSP’s bet from Azamgarh

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 28, 2024 10:17 PM IST

Her husband, Masood Ansari, is also actively involved in social work. Sabiha runs a coaching centre in Paharpur and has a history of association with the Congress party.

AZAMGARH: The Bahujan Samaj Party has changed its candidate for the Azamgarh Parliamentary constituency. Now, Sabeeha Ansari will represent the party in the Azamgarh Lok Sabha Constituency. With this change, the BSP has become the party fielding the maximum number of Muslim candidates in the Purvanchal region, covering three divisions, Mirzapur, Varanasi, and Azamgarh.

BSP has nominated Syyed Neyaj Ali from the Varanasi seat and Atahar Ansari from the Bhadohi Lok Sabha Constituency. (HT File)

Azamgarh has around 4 lakh Dalit votes and 3.75 lakh voters. Previously, the BSP had nominated Bhim Rajbhar for this seat, but he has now been replaced by Sabeeha Ansari.

Sabiha Ansari, a resident of the Paharpur locality in the city, holds an MA degree in Education. Her husband, Masood Ansari, is also actively involved in social work. Sabiha runs a coaching centre in Paharpur and has a history of association with the Congress party. She served as the state general secretary of the Congress Minority Cell.

“At the instruction of BSP chief Behan Mayawati, Sabiha Ansari has been named the candidate from the Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat,” said party’s Azamgarh division coordinator, Vijay Pratap. He added that the list had already been released.

BSP has nominated Syyed Neyaj Ali from the Varanasi seat and Atahar Ansari from the Bhadohi Lok Sabha Constituency.

Cong's former minority cell general secretary is BSP's bet from Azamgarh
