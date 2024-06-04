Cong’s KL Sharma defeats Smriti, emerges giant slayer from Amethi

LUCKNOW Gandhi family loyalist and prominent Congress worker Kishori Lal Sharma, who always maintained a low profile, turned out to be the giant slayer by defeating Union minister Smriti Irani by a margin of 1.67 lakh votes from the Amethi Lok Sabha seat on Tuesday. Congress candidate from Amethi constituency Kishori Lal Sharma celebrates with others in Amethi on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

According to the Election Commission, Irani bagged 3,72,032 votes, while Sharma polled 5,39,228 votes. The BSP candidate got 34,534 votes. Sharma termed this a victory of the “Gandhi family and the people of Amethi.”

“This victory is not of Kishori Lal Sharma, but of the entire Amethi family. I thank the people of Amethi, the Congress party, Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, and assure you all that I will always follow the orders, instructions and suggestions of the common people of Amethi,” he said.

Smriti Irani said she accepted her defeat and would continue to serve the people of Amethi. “I accept people’s mandate… I am grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath that their governments finished pending works of past 30 years in just 5 years. I congratulate those who have won,” she said in a response.

Irani rose to prominence and was called a giant killer when she defeated senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by a margin of 55,120 votes in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. She secured 4,68,514 votes against 4,13,394 votes polled by Rahul Gandhi who won the seat in 2004, 2009 and 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who campaigned extensively for KL Sharma in Amethi and pitched the Congress fight there as Gandhi family versus Irani battle, was the first to react and congratulate Sharma.

“Kishori bhaiya, I never had any doubts, I was sure from the beginning that you will win. Hearty congratulations to you and my dear brothers and sisters of Amethi!,” said Priyanka Gandhi in a post on X.

Soon after the Congress’ announcement to field him as candidate from Amethi in 2024 polls, Sharma had said: “I draw my strength from the people of the constituency and the Gandhi family. I will contest the election on people’s issues.” Sharma has worked in Amethi and Rae Bareli region for over 40 years.

In her campaign, Priyanka referred to her family’s relationship with Amethi mentioning the days of her father late Rajiv Gandhi as the Amethi MP and Prime Minister. “We will fight this election as the people’s own election... I will surely win this election... Smriti Irani will not understand our relationship (Gandhi family’s relationship) with the people of Amethi. She did not come here for you. She came to fight against Rahul Gandhi and not because of her devotion to you,” said Priyanka.

Replying to a question, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi heaped lavish praise on Amethi winner KL Sharma, saying the Congress candidate had a personal relationship with the people of Amethi and “this is one aspect that the BJP could not understand.”

He also lashed out at the BJP for being discourteous and using objectionable words against Sharma.

When asked that the BJP projected Sharma as Rahul Gandhi’s PA in Amethi, the Congress leader said: “The BJP is not courteous. It does not know how to respect people. KL Sharma ji has been working in Amethi for 40 years and shares a deep bond with people of Amethi. The BJP failed to understand this. Given Sharma’s association with Amethi his victory was certain. I heartily congratulate him for this win.”