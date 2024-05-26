Cong-SP can’t promote welfare of the poor: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday lashed out at the Congress and the Samajwadi Party, urging people to make them yearn for every vote as voting for them meant inviting terrorism and mafia raj besides playing with the faith of Hindus and robbing the poor of their rights. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at a rally in Mirzapur on May 26. (HT photo)

He expressed these at the rallies he addressed in Mirzapur and Varanasi. Addressing a public meeting in Mirzapur in the presence of PM Modi, he said, “Over the past 10 years, India has secured its borders and achieved new milestones in development. PM Modi treats 140 crore Indians as his family, striving to bring prosperity to every citizen’s life.”

He appealed to people to vote for Union minister and Mirzapur candidate Anupriya Patel and Robertsganj Lok Sabha candidate and MLA Rinki Kol. “Under the PM’s leadership, people are witnessing emergence of a new India with increased global respect,” Yogi added.

“Medical colleges have been completed in Mirzapur and Sonbhadra. A university will soon be established in the commissionerate. Previous governments had a narrow mindset and so they did not think about development,” he said.

“PM Modi alone has provided housing to over one lakh poor people in Mirzapur under PM Awas Yojana. In Mirzapur and Sonbhadra, houses have been provided to people from the Kol, Gaud, Chero, Tharu and Musahar communities,” the CM said.

Yogi further said, “Before 2014, people here yearned for every drop of water. This situation continued for 70 years after independence, but in the last 10 years, PM Modi provided pure drinking water to every citizen in Mirzapur and Sonbhadra. Hence, NDA candidates deserve to win with huge votes in both Mirzapur and Robertsganj.”

“While Congress ruled most of the country, the Samajwadi Party ruled the state. Yet they made you to yearn for every drop of water. Now the time has come when you can make them yearn for one vote each,” he added. Mirzapur and Sonbhadra bear testimony to U.P.’s journey of development under the guidance of the PM,” Yogi said.

He said, “The Kashi Vishwanath Dham is attracting the world in its new form. In Ayodhya, after 500 years, Ram Lalla is seated in his divine and grand temple. Earlier, during Navratri in Vindhyavasini Dham, people used to be apprehensive about what would happen there.”

“But today, the work of Maa Vindhyavasini Corridor in Vindhyavasini Dham is in its final stages. Now, any Shravan Kumar will not have to face the trouble of taking the elderly parents on his shoulders in a kanwar for darshan because the ropeway is ready,” he added.

At another public meeting in Varanasi in support of BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Chandauli Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey, also a Union minister, the CM said termed the Congress-SP alliance a problem and an obstacle in development.

“The two parties are incapable of ensuring security, carrying out development and promoting welfare of the underprivileged,” he said. “We have to remove the obstacle and bring back the BJP because it has done development work very well in last ten years,” the CM said.

“The hundreds of years old Samadhi of Kachcha Baba has also become grand now. A society that feels proud of its heritage, no power in the world can bend or defeat it. The BJP has done the work of preserving the heritage,” Yogi said as he also visited the Kachcha Baba temple.

“Terrorism and Naxalism have ended under the Modi government. The poor is getting free ration. Food providers have got Kisan Samman Nidhi, health insurance cover of ₹5 lakh and PM Awas Yojana benefits,” he said.

Yogi also said the manifestos of the Congress and the SP seemed to be pro-Pakistan. “If they come to power, they will give reservation of backward, scheduled castes and tribes to Muslims,” he added.

The CM said development in Kashi and Chandauli was coming at the speed of a bullet. “Our government is carrying out work to give a divine and grand look to the temple of Baba Keenaram at his birthplace,” Yogi said.

“Now, no mafia, mosquitoes & encephalitis afflict Gorakhpur”

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said Gorakhpur (rural) was now giving a tough competition to Gorakhpur (urban). “Before 2009, this area fell under Bansgaon. Annual floods ravaged the region. There were no roads or electricity, compounding the challenges faced by the people amidst the flood,” he said.

Addressing an election rally at Belwar in Khorabar in support of BJP’s Gorakhpur candidate Ravi Kishan Shukla, he said: “As Gorakhpur flourishes, you can now visit Ayodhya and see Ram Lalla enshrined there. Tell both current and future generations that by electing Modi as PM and I as CM, we have built the Ram temple in Ayodhya.”

He said the government has provided roads, bridges and pure drinking water to every household. “The government has eradicated the mafia, mosquitoes and encephalitis from the region,” he added.

Addressing a public meeting in Saidpur for BJP candidate Parasnath Rai from Ghazipur Lok Sabha seat, the CM said, “No one can play with the safety of daughters and businessmen in Uttar Pradesh today and those who dare will face consequences. We are Ram Bhakts and we will not rest until we eliminate evildoers.”

“A mafia claims to be associated with the family of Brigadier Usman to hide his evil deeds. However, this is a blatant lie as there is no connection between him and the family of Brigadier Usman,” he added.

Yogi’s apparent indication was towards the late mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari whose brother and Ghazipur MP Afzal Ansari is seeking reelection as an SP candidate. “Today, the bulldozer action is providing security to the poor, daughters and businessmen,” he said.