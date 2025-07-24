Conman operating fake embassy in Ghaziabad arrested

A fraudster operating an illegal embassy of the unrecognised micronation Westarctica from a rented house in Ghaziabad was arrested by the Noida unit of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) on Tuesday, senior police officials said here on Wednesday. Vehicles with fake diplomatic number plates. (SOURCED)

The accused, identified as Harshvardhan Jain, was operating an illegal diplomatic mission of Westarctica from a rented house in Ghaziabad’s Kavi Nagar locality, said UP Police additional director general (ADG), Law & Order, Amitabh Yash. Westarctica is located in the western portion of Antarctica.

He said the accused claimed to be the consul/ambassador of countries like Westarctica, Seborga, Poulvia and Lodonia. Ladonia is a micronation, proclaimed in 1996 by artist Lars Vilks. It is located on the Kullaberg Peninsula in southern Sweden.

The Principality of Seborga is an unrecognised micronation located in the northwestern Italian Province of Imperia in Liguria. Officially, it remains a part of Italy. Poulvia is a fictitious country.

The consul is a government official residing in a foreign country to represent the interests of their home country and its citizens, he said, adding they issue visas, renew passports, and provide assistance to citizens abroad, while also promoting trade relations.

The ADG said the accused used diplomatic number plates on his vehicles and morphed photos with prominent figures like the Prime Minister and President to impress people.

“His main activities included brokering deals for companies and individuals to work abroad and running a hawala racket through shell companies. Investigations revealed Harshvardhan’s past connections with Chandraswami and Adnan Khashoggi, an international arms dealer,” he said.

“In 2012, Harshvardhan was found with illegal satellite phones, and a case was registered at the Kavi Nagar police station in Ghaziabad,” the ADG added.

He stated several items and incriminating evidence were seized from Jain’s rented house, including ₹44.70 lakh cash, foreign currency of several countries, four vehicles with diplomatic number plates, 18 diplomatic number plates, 12 diplomatic passports of micronations, forged documents with the Ministry of External Affairs seal, two fake PAN cards, 34 seals of various countries and companies, two fake press cards and documents of various companies.

He said a case was registered at the Kavi Nagar police station in Ghaziabad, and further legal proceedings are underway.