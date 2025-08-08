Consider grievance of staff who could not mark biometric attendance: Allahabad HC to UPPCL

While disposing of a petition of 10 Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) employees who could not mark biometric attendance in June this year through Urja Janshakti application allegedly due to internet issues, the Allahabad high court has directed if the petitioners are able to show to the officers concerned that they have worked during the said month, their salary, if stopped, shall be released. The counsel for UPPCL said the biometric attendance system was enforced by a notification dated September 23, 2024 which was not challenged by the petitioners. (For Representation)

Justice SS Shamshery passed the order while disposing of a petition filed by Satyanarayan Upadhyay and 9 others. According to the petitioners, they had discharged their duty in June but they were usually on field duty and due to network issues were not able to mark biometric attendance.

The counsel for UPPCL said the biometric attendance system was enforced by a notification dated September 23, 2024 which was not challenged by the petitioners. “The petitioners had not conveyed to the corporation that there was an internet problem due to which they could not mark attendance,” the counsel said.

The court in its observation said, “I have considered the above submissions. Grievance of petitioners being vague is unsustainable since they have never approached concerned respondents during month of June, 2025 that due to internet problem, they were not able to mark biometric that Court is of the opinion that in case there is a genuine problem with petitioners about internet connection, they may individually approach the concerned respondents or they may submit proof that they have attended duties at concerned power station on said dates duly verified by senior officer working at power station.”

“In case petitioners are able to show that they have worked in June, 2025, their salary, if stopped, shall be released,” the bench in its order dated August 6 said while disposing of the petition.