Constable shoots himself dead at police lines in Prayagraj

A police constable, aged around 25 years, shot himself with his service carbine at Prayagraj police lines on Wednesday evening. The constable received a bullet injury to his head and was rushed to SRN hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment.

The body was sent for autopsy, and investigations were on to find out the reasons behind the extreme step taken by the constable, police officials said.

According to reports, the 2019 batch constable belonged to Mathura and was earlier posted at Utraon police station in the trans-Ganga area. However, he was attached to police lines following his long absence from duty. On August 1, he was assigned the duty of providing security to a woman, who was a witness in a case in the Khiri area and was issued a carbine. The constable did not go on duty and on Wednesday returned to police lines. As per primary investigations, he went behind the MT office in police lines at around 5: 30 in the evening and shot himself in the head with the service carbine.

SSP Prayagraj Shailesh Kumar Pandey said investigations revealed that the constable shot himself with his service carbine. “The number of bullet injuries can only be ascertained after the autopsy report. Investigations are on to find out the reasons behind the incident, he added.