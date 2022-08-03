Constable shoots himself dead at police lines in Prayagraj
A police constable, aged around 25 years, shot himself with his service carbine at Prayagraj police lines on Wednesday evening. The constable received a bullet injury to his head and was rushed to SRN hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment.
The body was sent for autopsy, and investigations were on to find out the reasons behind the extreme step taken by the constable, police officials said.
According to reports, the 2019 batch constable belonged to Mathura and was earlier posted at Utraon police station in the trans-Ganga area. However, he was attached to police lines following his long absence from duty. On August 1, he was assigned the duty of providing security to a woman, who was a witness in a case in the Khiri area and was issued a carbine. The constable did not go on duty and on Wednesday returned to police lines. As per primary investigations, he went behind the MT office in police lines at around 5: 30 in the evening and shot himself in the head with the service carbine.
SSP Prayagraj Shailesh Kumar Pandey said investigations revealed that the constable shot himself with his service carbine. “The number of bullet injuries can only be ascertained after the autopsy report. Investigations are on to find out the reasons behind the incident, he added.
Ludhiana | Freshly-graduated doctors decry hiring process for mohalla clinics
At a time when the Punjab government is all set to start its flagship mohalla clinics project by deputing doctors on a contractual basis, freshly-graduated MBBS doctors have opposed the recruiting process being carried out under the National Health Mission. The Punjab Civil Medical Services Association has also extended support to young doctors.
Hospitality sector to get industry status soon
Very soon, the hospitality sector mainly hotels will get industry status, and inspection of 181 hotels has started from the Pune region Wednesday onwards. Recently, the Rajasthan government awarded industry status to the hotel industry to boost investment in the tourism sector. Box Small hotels having 10 rooms can also apply for industry status. While the existing hotels fall in the commercial category, they will then get industrial rates.
Ludhiana | Tech firm asked to pay ₹2K for charging ₹37 extra as MDR
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed Secant Technologies to pay a compensation of ₹2,000 to a customer for charging an extra amount of ₹37 as merchant discount rate and refund the aforesaid extra charges. Paramjit Singh of Gurdev Nagar, Ludhiana, submitted a complaint against Secant Technologies, a unit of Litratim MicroSpecialities Private Ltd, through its managing director Gurdev Nagar, Ludhiana (referred to as opposite party).
Ludhiana | GADVASU promotes adoption of scientific shrimp farming practices
To review the progress of shrimp farming demonstration units and conduct an on-farm interactive meet with young farmers of the region, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University team, led by vice-chancellor (V-C) Inderjeet Singh, visited the Shajrana village and Gaddan Dob village in Fazilka. The V-C encouraged farmers to adopt scientific shrimp farming practices to convert their wastelands into a remunerative resource.
Army chopper makes precautionary landing in Prayagraj
A Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Army made a safe precautionary landing at a village under Karachhana police station area of Prayagraj on Wednesday after suspecting some technical snag, officials said. “Two pilots onboard the helicopter suspected some technical snag and decided to make a precautionary landing. The 29 Wing of the Indian Air Force, Prayagraj extended all needed support to the pilots,” said officials. Officials said both the pilots were safe.
