Constitution’s Preamble should not be altered, says Mayawati

: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Saturday stated the Constitution’s preamble is a fundamental part of the document and should not be altered. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati (Sourced)

The four-time former Uttar Pradesh chief minister made this remark in an apparent reaction to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale’s statement on Thursday that there should be a discussion on whether the words “socialist” and “secular” should remain in the Preamble as these were added later.

Addressing the media at the party’s state office in Lucknow, Mayawati said the BSP and the people are watching the actions of the RSS, BJP, and Congress on this issue.

She accused the Congress and the BJP-led NDA government of making unnecessary changes to the Constitution to serve their respective interests and ideologies.

Describing the Constitution as a sacred document that has empowered millions of people, she said any attempt to undermine it will be resisted. She advised against making any changes to the Constitution that could undermine its humanistic objectives.

She said the BSP strongly condemns such actions and demands that the Constitution be respected and protected. She criticised the Congress and BJP-led NDA government for not implementing the Indian Constitution in its true spirit, which was drafted by Dr B.R Ambedkar.

She expressed concern about the politics surrounding language in some states, emphasising the importance of respecting all languages as per the Constitution. The BSP president suggested that debates on language should be constructive and not lead to conflicts between governments and parties.

The former chief minister highlighted the need for clarity on voter list improvements and electoral reforms, which should be done in consultation with all political parties.

She expressed concern about the “rising incidents” of communal violence, caste-based atrocities, and violence against women in various parts of the country. She called upon governments to take proactive measures to ensure women’s safety and prevent such incidents.

Mayawati stressed the importance of being vigilant about international terrorism and taking proactive measures to prevent it.

She discussed the BSP’s efforts to strengthen the party organisation across the country, including reviewing its structure and holding meetings with state-level leaders.