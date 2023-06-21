Construction of medical college in Ballia to begin soon: Yogi

VARANASI Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday announced that the state government would soon begin construction of a medical college in Ballia. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath performs yoga to mark the 9th International Yoga Day, in Gorakhpur on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country and the state are witnessing development. UP is touching new heights of development,” said Adityanath addressing a gathering in JP Nagar (Ballia) after laying the foundation and inaugurating 144 development projects worth ₹3638.38 crore in the district.

The CM said it was a matter of great fortune to visit the village of political leader and independence activist Jai Prakash Narayan.

Three buses of the UP State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) had been started from JP Nagar to improve connectivity with Varanasi. Vegetables and grains grown in Ballia will reach Varanasi and be exported from there, he added.

Adityanath assured all sorts of development in JP Nagar and Ballia, saying that this land shared a strong bond with the independence struggle.

“When there was an attempt to strangle democracy in Independent India, there was a movement under the leadership of Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan ji to save democracy. This village was the centre of the inspiration for the movement,” said the CM.

Adityanath also recalled freedom fighter Mangal Pandey’s revolt against the British Empire for India’s independence.