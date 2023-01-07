Contractor kills labourer over money dispute; arrested

A labour contractor was arrested on Friday for the murder of a 25-year-old man whose body was found near SSB building underpass below Shaheed Path under Gomti Nagar extension police station limits on Wednesday. Police said the victim’s mobile phone has been recovered from the accused who has confessed to the crime during interrogation.

Lucknow deputy commissioner of police (DCP), east, Hridesh Kumar told media persons that the victim had been identified as Bahraich resident Anil Kumar Yadav who did white wash work under the accused Sanjay Chauhan. He said Chauhan, who is a labour contractor, bludgeoned Yadav to death by hitting him with a brick following dispute between them over payment of ₹16,000.

The official said Chauhan revealed during interrogation that he first offered liquor to Yadav and executed the crime after the victim was in an inebriated state. He said the challenge before the police was to first ascertain the deceased’s identity. On Thursday, the victim’s family members reached Lucknow searching for him and confirmed his identity.

He said the victim’s family members thereafter lodged an FIR of murder against unidentified person and also gave information about the deceased and people associated with him.

The official said the police reached the accused while tracking the mobile phone of the victim which the former was using after removing the victim’s SIM card. He said the accused has been sent to jail after producing him before a competent court in connection with the murder charges.