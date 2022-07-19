Contracts of four firms revoked for delaying power projects in U.P.

The UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) chairman M Devraj has ordered cancellation of contracts of four companies for delay in completion of power transmission projects awarded to them.

He issued orders while chairing a meeting to review the progress of the ongoing transmission projects under the UP Power Transmission Corporation Ltd (UPPTCL) here on Tuesday. Devraj also heads the UPPTCL as its chairman.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the slow progress of some projects, he said timely completion of transmission substations and lines was of utmost importance to provide uninterrupted electricity to consumers.

The four companies, whose contracts have been cancelled, had been awarded work to build 400 kv line Shamli (Aligarh), 132 kv substation, Nichaul (Maharajganj) 132 kv substation, Khajni (Gorakhpur) and 132 kv substation, Rudhauli (Basti).

Devraj directed officials to continue strict monitoring of all ongoing projects so that all of them were ready on time.