Contracts of four firms revoked for delaying power projects in U.P.
The UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) chairman M Devraj has ordered cancellation of contracts of four companies for delay in completion of power transmission projects awarded to them.
He issued orders while chairing a meeting to review the progress of the ongoing transmission projects under the UP Power Transmission Corporation Ltd (UPPTCL) here on Tuesday. Devraj also heads the UPPTCL as its chairman.
Expressing dissatisfaction over the slow progress of some projects, he said timely completion of transmission substations and lines was of utmost importance to provide uninterrupted electricity to consumers.
The four companies, whose contracts have been cancelled, had been awarded work to build 400 kv line Shamli (Aligarh), 132 kv substation, Nichaul (Maharajganj) 132 kv substation, Khajni (Gorakhpur) and 132 kv substation, Rudhauli (Basti).
Devraj directed officials to continue strict monitoring of all ongoing projects so that all of them were ready on time.
-
PMC claims 90% potholes repaired, citizens counter
While the Pune Municipal Corporation is claiming to have patched-up 90% of the city's potholes, citizens and activists are begging to differ. PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar said, “As there are no rains for the last three days, the civic administration is working on a war footing to repair the potholes. The PMC has mended nearly 90% of the potholes and attended to places that are prone to waterlogging.”
-
Har Ghar Tiranga: Besides govt buildings, all Lucknow houses to sport Tricolour on I-Day
Not just government and private establishments but houses and apartments in the state capital will be decked up in the Tricolour this Independence Day. The move is part of the week-long 'Har Ghar Tiranga' celebrations, which the UP government is going to launch under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'—75 years of India's independence.
-
GRP officers spend 3 nights at Andheri station to nab serial bag lifter
Mumbai: Posing as passengers, a team of 15 officers from the Government Railway Police spent three consecutive nights at Andheri railway station to catch a thief, who would arrive on hThe accused, Munish Anish Mohammed (27)'sbullet bike and flee with bags of heavy-eyed passengers. The accused, Munish Anish Mohammed (27), was arrested by the GRP officials on Monday night as he picked up a bag that belonged to S Nikam, senior police inspector of Andheri GRP.
-
GRP urges state govt to extend jurisdiction to metro, monorail network
Mumbai: The Government Railway Police has requested the state government to extend its jurisdiction over to metro and monorail network in the city. The GRP has said that many criminals active on the railway lines in MMR are also active on metro and monorail lines. Presently, if any offence happens on the metro line or the monorail, the offence is registered by the jurisdictional police station within the city.
-
Filmmaker Avinash Das detained for tweeting Amit Shah’s pic with arrested IAS officer
Mumbai: The Gujarat police on Tuesday detained filmmaker Avinash Das from the city in a case related to tweeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah's old photo with IAS officer Pooja Singhal, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. A Mumbai police officer said Das was apprehended by a team of Ahmedabad crime branch at around 1.00 pm in Madh jetty, as he got out of his house.
