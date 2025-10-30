Ram temple construction: ‘Over ₹3000 cr came from public, ₹1500 cr of this already utilised’

AYODHYA Ram Mandir Construction Committee chairman Nripendra Mishra on Wednesday said the public donated more than ₹3,000 crore for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, reflecting immense faith and collective devotion that powered the project. Of this, around ₹1,500 crore has already been utilised for construction, while the remaining works across the complex are estimated to cost approximately ₹1,800 crore.

“Devotees have contributed more than ₹3,000 crore towards the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The total cost of the temple project is estimated at around ₹1,800 crore, and billing of about ₹1,500 crore has been completed so far,” said Mishra.

He said devotees across the country donated generously since the fund dedication campaign in 2022 and that all donors, including those who contributed after 2022, will be invited to the flag hoisting ceremony atop the spire of the Ram temple on November 25.

Companies, suppliers and workers who contributed to the construction will be honoured. A grand event will be organised in the Ram Mandir complex after November 25, in which all will be feted with commendation certificates.

According to Mishra, 5,000 to 8,000 devotees can be accommodated inside the main temple at a time. The ‘darshan’ route to the southern exit takes around 20 minutes, while the full route up to Sugriv Kila takes around 40 minutes.

For convenience of devotees, three locations adjacent the parkota were created for keeping shoes and slippers. The parkota construction will be completed by November 5.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the flag hoisting ceremony and will hoist the flag on the temple spire, Mishra said. Modi is also expected to visit the Sheshavatar temple, Kuber Tila and Sapt Mandapam, all located within the 70-acre temple complex.

More than 8,000 people will be invited to the flag hoisting event, Mishra said.

He said a committee meeting mainly discussed the flag hoisting ceremony and deliberations were on regarding the Prime Minister’s arrival and programme.