Controversies have surrounded INDI alliance since its formation: U.P. CM

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the INDI alliance has been surrounded by controversies right since its formation. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

Speaking to the media at his residence before addressing public meetings in Hardoi and Etawah, he said: “This is the reason why controversial statements of its leaders are continuously coming to the fore. This is nothing new for them. This is their character.”

“INDI alliance is an alliance of selfishness. This is the reason why they are constantly making controversial statements. The statements are being made by their leaders to please the enemies of India and create discord and disharmony in Indian society for petty political ends,” Yogi added.

The CM further said through their statements, people of INDI alliance are causing irreparable damage to national security and integrity.

“This is the character of family-based political parties. The statements of Congress, National Conference and Samajwadi Party leaders encourage anti-nationals, promote terrorism and threaten national security while insulting the martyrdom of the brave soldiers of India. It’s not just during elections that they engage in such behaviour, they consistently make such statements,” he said.

“This act of INDI alliance is extremely condemnable. They have no control over any of their leaders. That’s why they are using disrespectful language,” Yogi added.

‘SP espouses terrorists’ cause’

Taking a dig at the Samajwadi Party (SP), the CM cautioned people against supporting a political party that espouses support for terrorists and displays disrespect towards revered figures like Lord Ram.

He said, “During its tenure, the SP exhibited a keen interest in withdrawing cases against terrorists. Notably, they sought to withdraw cases against individuals implicated in attacks on significant sites, including the CRPF camp in Ayodhya, Rampur, Sankatmochan temple in Kashi, Lucknow, Ayodhya and the Varanasi court.”

“The hon’ble high court even rebuked the party, saying that their next step could possibly be conferring Padma awards on terrorists,” the CM said.

He was addressing a public meeting at Mallawan in Hardoi in support of BJP candidate Ashok Rawat.

Yogi urged people to actively participate in shaping India’s future. He said, “The first two phases of LS elections indicated that our goal of ‘Abki Baar 400 Paar’ will soon be realised with Uttar Pradesh poised to contribute to this objective substantially. Over the past decade, the country has witnessed monumental transformations, leading to widespread support for re-electing PM Modi.”

Highlighting plans for infrastructure development, the CM said, “The PM Shri Textiles Park, equipped with cutting-edge facilities, is going to be built in an expansive area spanning 1,000 acres between Hardoi and Lucknow. This initiative is expected to generate employment opportunities for thousands of youths in the region.”

“Furthermore, Hardoi district has received significant investments, including establishment of a medical college, which indicates the government’s commitment to enhancing healthcare and administrative facilities,” he added. He emphasised the transformative impact of the Ganga Expressway on Hardoi, foreseeing its rise as a developed district upon its completion.

The public meeting was attended by several U.P. ministers and local leaders, including Nitin Agarwal, Rajni Tiwari, Ashish Singh Ashu, Rampal Verma, MLC Ashok Agarwal, district panchayat president Premavati Verma and BJP district unit chief Ajit Singh.