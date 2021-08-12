Convey govt’s development work to people on I-Day: UP chief secy to DMs

Uttar Pradesh government is set to use the Independence Day celebrations across the state on August 15 to highlight its achievements ahead of 2022 assembly elections in the state.

A 31-point circular highlighting the state government’s achievements has been worked out and sent to all the district magistrates by chief secretary RK Tiwari, asking them to hold programmes on August 15 to convey to people its priorities to bring about development and how it was working to make UP a ‘Sarvottam Pradesh’. It also says that people should be inspired to follow ideals of “panth nirpekshata” (secularism).

Besides giving broad outlines on flag hoisting in the forenoon, the chief secretary in his order dated August 6 said, “If possible freedom fighters should be invited to these programmes with respect.”

“Large participation of people should be ensured on this occasion to inspire and educate people and create an atmosphere of peace and amity in the state,” said chief secretary while asking the district officials to hold these programmes at block, tehsil and district levels.

“Whichever party is in power will always like to use any such opportunity to take its achievements to the people. It is all being done keeping in mind 2022 assembly elections in the state and there is nothing wrong with the move,” said SK Dwivedi, former head of department, political science, Lucknow University.

Giving details about preparations being made for possible third wave of Covid-19 and how the state government has been able to contain the pandemic, the chief secretary said, “State government was following the idea of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas evam sabka vishwas’ to make ‘aatma nirbhar bharat’ and remains committed to realise the resolve of ‘Saaf Niyat, Sahi Vikas’ (honest intent and right kind of development) to bring prosperity in lives of the people of all sections of the society.”

Asking district officials to use the occasion to inspire the people about idea of secularism, the chief secretary further said, “Throwing light on the original idea of ‘panth nirpekshta’ (secularism), people should be inspired about how nation and society can be built by having love for each other and not by hatred and enmity but by respecting each other’s religion, caste, ideas and great personalities.”

“Historical decisions and steps oriented towards development and public welfare indicate that the state government is most sensitive towards common man’s development and security and the law and order situation. The state government is turning challenges into opportunities for development… This country can develop and progress with mutual confidence, amity and unity among the people of all religions and communities,” said Tiwari.

When contacted, Tiwari said there was nothing new in issuing the circular. “Independence Day celebration is an opportunity to tell people about what the state government is doing for the people. Such circulars are issued every year though focus may be different in different years,” he said.

“We have asked for compliance of Covid-19 guidelines at these programmes,” he said when asked whether any programme was organised during the pandemic last year.

“The BJP government has done nothing in the past four and a half year. It should not indulge in any politics on the occasion of Independence Day,” said Samajwadi Party spokesman Rajendra Chaudhary.