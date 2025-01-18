Menu Explore
Cops grill two suspects in Malihabad double murder

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 18, 2025 09:12 AM IST

Local MLA Jaidevi Kaushal and SP leader Rajbala Rawat reach the village and console the bereaved family; deceased woman’s husband to be questioned today

LUCKNOW The police on Friday detained two suspects in the Malihabad double murder case and interrogated them while also seeking the call detail records of the mother-daughter duo found dead in their house on Thursday with their throats slit. The husband of the deceased woman, who reached his village from Mumbai for the cremation of the bodies, will also be questioned on Saturday, said DCP Vishwajit Srivastava.

Geeta and her six-year-old daughter Deepika were found murdered in Ishapur village of Malihabad on Thursday. (Pic for representation)
Local MLA Jaidevi Kaushal and SP leader Rajbala Rawat also reached Ishapur village and consoled the bereaved family. A pall of gloom descended on the village when the bodies reached the village late in the evening. The cremation took place amid police presence.

Geeta and her six-year-old daughter Deepika were found murdered in Ishapur village of Malihabad on Thursday. Husband Prakash was in Mumbai at the time of incident. The incident came to light when Geeta’s father Siddhnath reached the house along with grandson Dipanshu on Thursday afternoon and found the door of the house locked from inside. When the door was opened with the help of a neighbour, the bodies were found in the room. After this, the police registered a case of murder and deployed four teams to nab the assailants.

