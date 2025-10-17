Cops save 19-year-old in just 7 minutes after AI alert flags suicide risk

The Nagaram police in Lucknow’s Southern Zone saved the life of a 19-year-old boy within minutes of receiving an AI-generated alert from Meta on Wednesday.

According to officials Meta’s AI system flagged an Instagram story posted by a resident of Kapera Madarpur village, which suggested that he planned to take his own life by consuming poison.

“Acting on the alert, station house officer (SHO) Vivek Kumar Chaudhary swiftly led a police team to the youth’s residence, arriving within just seven minutes,” said DCP South Nipun Agarwal.

He added, “Initial investigations revealed that the youth had posted the message following an argument with his girlfriend. Although he had not consumed any poisonous substance, the post suggested a serious threat to his life.”

The police team, comprising SHO Vivek Kumar Chaudhary, sub-inspector Pradeep Kumar Pal, and S-I Syed Hashim Ali, patiently counselled the youth with empathy, explaining the consequences of such actions. The man promptly deleted the post and assured the officers that he would never repeat the mistake.

“His family expressed gratitude to the Nagaram police for their timely and compassionate intervention,” the DCP added. Officials noted that the incident underscores how collaboration between technology platforms and law enforcement can help prevent tragedies and save lives.