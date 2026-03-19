Corporator peels off newly built road in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar Extension

A newly constructed road in Sector 6 of Gomti Nagar Extension in the state capital has sparked outrage after corporator Rajesh Kumar removed its bitumen layer with his bare hands, alleging poor construction by the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA). Corporator Rajesh Kumar dug out the bitumen layer of the road with his bare hands in Sector 6 of Gomti Nagar Extension (Sourced)

A video of the episode, now widely shared on social media, shows the corporator pulling out pieces of the road surface, claiming weak binding and alleged use of substandard material. The road, built just two days ago, has already developed potholes, prompting questions about quality checks and supervision by the authority.

Rajesh Kumar, the corporator, alleged that the contractor laid the road without properly cleaning the base surface, resulting in poor adhesion and rapid damage. He said such roads cannot last even a single rainy season and added that residents suffer repeatedly while public funds are spent on reconstruction.

He further claimed that four to five other roads in Sector 6 have been constructed in a similar condition. The corporator said he has written a letter to the district magistrate but is yet to submit it formally. Residents of Gomti Nagar Extension said damaged and neglected roads remain a recurring issue in the locality, with potholes developing within months of construction.

Locals echoed concerns that newly built roads often deteriorate quickly, leading to unsafe commuting conditions and inconvenience.

When contacted, Manvendra Kumar Singh, chief engineer of the LDA, was unavailable for comment.

The corporator has sought a high-level inquiry and action against those found responsible, including blacklisting contractors and fixing accountability of officials.