Countdown to consecration ceremony: Misra arrives in Ayodhya, reviews prep for ceremony

Ram Mandir Construction Committee chairman Nripendra Misra on Sunday arrived in Ayodhya to review the preparations for the seven-day ‘pran patishtha’ or consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla idol at the upcoming Ram Temple from January 16. Nripendra Misra, the chairman of Ram Mandir construction committee, inspects preparations ahead of Ram Temple consecration ceremony, in Ayodhya, Sunday. (PTI)

“I inspected arrangements for the ‘pran patishtha’ of Ram Lalla. Preparations are in the final stages. To ensure the work is completed on time, the remaining construction work will also be held during the night,” he told reporters after reviewing the arrangements at the temple premises.

During his visit, Misra inspected the Mandir Marg and various facilities for devotees like keeping their belongings in a locker.

The committee official also met Maharishi Valmiki International Airport director Vinod Kumar to review the preparedness ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries’s arrival for the temple inauguration on January 22.

“Around 100 flights will land at Ayodhya airport on January 22 for the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla. These include chartered flights. During our meeting, I apprised the chairman of the Ram Mandir Construction Committee about preparations at the airport for landing of flights,” Kumar said.

Later in the day, Misra also met officials of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which is overseeing the construction of the temple. Among those present for the meeting were the trust’s general secretary, Champat Rai. Misra was briefed about the pending work at the temple, including the flooring work in the sanctum-sanctorum that is in its final stage, people aware of the details said.

Rai, the people added, also apprised Misra about the Vedic rituals that will begin from January 16.

Ayodhya district magistrate Nitish Kumar inspected three stretches of the road where work is in its final stage.