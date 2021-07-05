Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Country completely safe, armed forces have power to face any challenge, says Rajnath Singh
Defence minister Rajnath Singh arrives at Harihar Dham in Kanpur on Monday. (PTI PHOTO)
Country completely safe, armed forces have power to face any challenge, says Rajnath Singh

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said the country was safe and the Indian Armed Forces had the power to face any challenge
By HT Correspondent, Kanpur
PUBLISHED ON JUL 05, 2021 08:18 PM IST

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said the country was safe and the Indian Armed Forces had the power to face any challenge.

Singh was in Kanpur to condole the death of the wife of spiritual guru at Harihar Dham in Shyam Nagar.

Asked about a recent attack on the Jammu Air Force Station by explosives-laden drones, the defence minister said to reporters, “We want to assure the countrymen that the country is completely safe. Our army has the power and the capability to face any challenge, whatever it is.”

He said there was no question of warning anyone regarding drones coming into the country.

Asked about the developments in the UP BJP, he said there was no question on the working of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, hinting the party would go to the assembly polls with his (Yogi’s) face.

Responding to a query on Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat’s statement, he also said justice and humanity were the core of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) politics.

“The BJP never did politics on the basis of caste and religion,” he said.

Earlier, the defence minister met the spiritual guru for 45 minutes at Harihar Dham in Shyam Nagar to condole the death of Mithlesh Dwivedi, who was also popularly known as “Mamtamai Mata”. Dwivedi died a fortnight ago.

