Country will always remain grateful to Sikh Gurus for sacrifices: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday described the sacred festival of Baisakhi as a source of new inspiration and light, marking the foundation day of the Khalsa Panth.

He emphasised that the country will always remain grateful to Sikh Gurus for the contributions and sacrifices.

“Today is a day of new inspiration for all of us because Guru Gobind Singh Maharaj established the Khalsa Panth on this day, playing a key role in protecting the country and religion. He laid the foundation for a new panth. It is a memorable day for the entire society,” Adityanath said at Naka Hindola Gurudwara in Lucknow on the occasion of Baisakhi.

The Panth continues to uphold the flag of religion with pride in the world without stopping, wavering or bowing down even today, he added.

“Guru Gobind Singh Maharaj and the Sikh Gurus contributed to the protection of religion along with the country, which remains a significant source of inspiration for us today and will remain so in the future as well,” he said.

He also said the Sikh community’s long-standing demand that the memory of the four Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh Maharaj be celebrated as Veer Bal Diwas had been accepted as Prime Minister Modi had decided to observe December 26 as Veer Bal Diwas across the country.

“We all appreciate this. It’s a new inspiration for our youth, who will contribute to the country and religion; society will be respectful towards them,” Yogi added.

He reminded people of the cost of the Partition of India, highlighting the significant difficulties people faced in visiting Kartarpur Sahib, the sacred site associated with Guru Nanak Dev.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi constructed the corridor to connect people with their past and express respect for the Guru tradition.

“There was so much difficulty in going to Kartarpur Sahib, the holy place of Shri Guru Nanak Devji, but the work of developing it as a corridor was done after the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

Highlighting the relevance of Lucknow with regard to the memories of Sikh Gurus, the chief minister mentioned that Guru Tegh Bahadur Maharaj came to the city and spent some days there.

He also said following the Guru tradition and adhering to their teachings ensures success.

“Therefore, while adhering to the principles of the Guru tradition, it is essential to always work towards fulfilling the objectives of the Khalsa Panth,” he said.

Prior to this, the chief minister also paid respects to the Guru Granth Sahib and extended greetings to the Sikh community on Baisakhi.

During the event, he was honoured with angvastra and mementos. He, in turn, honoured others by presenting them with angvastra and mementos, including the head sevadar of Gurudwara Najarbagh Ayodhya, Baba Mahendra Singh, Guru Nanak Vidyalaya (Chandan Nagar) principal Ranjit Kaur, Guru Nanak Girls Inter College (Bansmandi) principal Nisha Tiwari and Khalsa Inter College principal Veerendra Singh.