Court denies bail to two officers, jolts overloading racket in UP

The crackdown on Uttar Pradesh’s illegal truck overloading network has intensified after a special anti-corruption court on Tuesday rejected the anticipatory bail pleas of two key accused transport officials, noting that the order had also disrupted attempts by several other suspect officers to secure legal protection. According to senior STF officials, the court order has “significantly weakened” the position of dozens of transport and mining personnel. (For representation)

Special judge (anti-corruption) Shyam Mohan Jaiswal dismissed the anticipatory bail applications of assistant regional transport officer (ARTO) Rajiv Kumar Bansal and passenger tax officer (PTO) Manoj Bhardwaj, both accused of accepting bribes to allow overloaded, mineral-laden trucks to pass unchecked, causing major revenue losses to the state exchequer.

“Many officials believed that securing anticipatory bail early would shield them before the investigation reached their names. But the rejection of bail for two main accused has changed the legal climate entirely,” an officer privy to the probe said.

The STF noted that several officials went on sudden medical or casual leave, assuming that absence from duty would strengthen their plea for protection. But with the court flagging Bansal and Bhardwaj’s non-cooperation and absconding status while rejecting their bail pleas, other suspects now face a steeper legal hurdle.

“This order sends a clear message that anyone avoiding investigation cannot expect judicial relief,” an STF official said.

The STF has identified multiple ARTOs, enforcement staff and mining officers who went off duty soon after FIRs were lodged in Lucknow, Fatehpur, Unnao and Rae Bareli. Many were directly involved in vehicle checking or clearing mineral movement.

“Their sudden leave appears to be an attempt to evade questioning. Several officers are unreachable, phones switched off… but after this bail rejection, they know courts will view their conduct as suspicious,” an investigator said.

The prosecution informed the court that both Bansal and Bhardwaj were deliberately avoiding investigators. The investigating officer visited their offices twice but found them absent. They remain at large.

Taking note, the judge ordered that a copy of the decision be sent to the Lucknow district magistrate, directing action regarding their conduct and ensuring their cooperation in the investigation.

The STF crackdown has already led to FIRs naming officials across multiple districts, including ARTO Bansal in Lucknow, mining officer Deshraj Patel in Fatehpur, ARTO Pushpanjali in Rae Bareli, and several enforcement and revenue staff in Unnao and Prayagraj.

The STF believes the “leave rush” and sudden disappearance of officers reflected their expectation that courts would grant them immediate legal protection. But with the first major anticipatory bail pleas now rejected, officials said further attempts at pre-emptive legal cover are likely to fail.

“Those who thought they could escape by going on leave or by securing quick court orders are mistaken,” an STF officer said, adding, “The investigation is widening, and more arrests are expected soon.”