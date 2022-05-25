Court seeks clarifications over plea related to Krishna Janmabhoomi
AGRA A petition seeking permission to file suit in representative capacity and to restrain the Muslim community from offering prayers at Shahi Eidgah next to Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi was on Wednesday taken up for hearing in the court of additional district judge (court no. 07), Mathura.
In his plea, Shailendra Singh, a lawyer from Lucknow, sought to move the representative suit on behalf of Bhagwan Sri Krishna Virajman at Katra Keshav Dev as the next friend and devotee of Lord Krishna, so that all cases related to the issue pending before the court could be heard together.
Singh also sought a permanent injunction to restrain the managing committee and staff of Shahi Eidgah Mosque alongside Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi from accessing the 13.37-acre land and handing its possession back. Apart from Singh, other petitioners in the matter include lawyers from Delhi and Lucknow as well as six law students.
Additional district judge (court No. 07), Mathura, sought some more clarifications over the provisions under which the application was filed along with the petition and allowed time to the lawyer from Lucknow to come up with these clarifications on May 31, 2022, the next date fixed on the petition.
“We are of the belief that Shahi Eidgah Mosque has come up at a place where a temple existed because it was here Lord Krishna was born. We thus seek that Muslims be restrained by permanent injunction from offering prayers at the Shahi Eidgah mosque,” said Shailendra Singh after moving the application.
“As the structure has been constructed on the remains of a Hindu temple, it is akin to a temple and does not qualify the merit of a mosque,” he said while maintaining that the mosque does not fulfil the pre-condition laid out in the Quran, which says a mosque should be built on an undisputed land having no mark of any other religion.
“We have filed the petition along with application under Section 92 read with Section 91 and Section 151 of the Civil Procedure Code, which provides that either the advocate-general of state or two or more persons with common intention can file application before the district judge seeking permission to file suit in representative capacity,” stated Singh.
Illegal shops, structures demolished in Gurugram’s DLF Phase 2 after residents’ complaints
An enforcement team of department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Wednesday demolished illegal commercial establishments over eight to nine plots along Dakshin Marg in DLF Phase II, said the officials. The drive was conducted after the DTCP received several complaints from the residents regarding commercial usage — establishment of shops, dhabas, vends among others — of residential plots in the area, said the officials.
Safari park in Aravallis to be world’s largest: Haryana CM Khattar
Government teams will visit various parks abroad to learn best practices for the proposed Aravalli Safari Park project. The park, to be developed over 10,000 acres in the Aravallis, will also be steeped in Haryanvi culture. The announcement was made by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, following a detailed discussion with union environment minister Bhupender Yadav in Delhi on Wednesday. In Bhondsi, it will cover Ghamroj, Alipur, Aqlimpur, Tikli, Bhondsi, Naurangpur and BadGujjar villages.
Fresh rules for new autorickshaws in Gurugram: No fare meters, no registrations
The regional transport authority of Gurugram has stopped the registration of new autorickshaws without fare meters installed, officials announced on Wednesday. This will help enforce the administrative decision to get all vehicles in the district to have a fare meter by June 30. Any auto found operating without a meter would be impounded from July 1. About 12,000 to 14,000 autorickshaws are to be fitted with fare meters in Gurugram.
Uproar in Uttar Pradesh assembly as Akhilesh, Keshav Prasad Maurya lock horns
Acrimonious scenes were witnessed when an agitated leader of opposition Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party snubbed deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya amid claims that he used “unparliamentary language” over the BJP leader's “personal remarks on Saifai” in the state assembly here on Wednesday. The issue led to raised tempers on both sides in the House.
Yusuf Pathan inaugurates cricket academy in Pune
Cricket Academy of Pathans co-founder and former India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan inaugurated Pathan 29th centre in Pune. “To teach and develop budding cricketers in the region, the academy will employ state-of-the-art coaching techniques,” Pathan said. In recent years, over 90 students from CAP have represented districts and state-level tournaments. Many players from CAP Patna played for Bihar state team in tournaments, including Ranji Trophy, C K Nayudu Trophy and Cooch Behar Trophy.
