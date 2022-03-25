Covid vaccination of 15-18 years age group crosses 2 cr mark in Uttar Pradesh
LUCKNOW: The number of Covid vaccine doses administered to beneficiaries in the age group of 15-18 years crossed the two-crore mark in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.
“Ensuring that every individual gets a ‘protective shield’ in the state, Uttar Pradesh started administering the vaccine to children in the age group of 12-15 years from March 16. Over 1.80 lakh children have so far been vaccinated in this category,” said a state government press statement.
“Leading India’s vaccination drive with over 29,73,24,000 total doses administered, Uttar Pradesh is followed by Maharashtra with 15.96 crore doses administered so far. In terms of percentage, about 83 per cent of the adult population is fully vaccinated and over 100% have received one vaccine dose,” said the statement.
Strengthening its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, Uttar Pradesh has also administered over 23.75 lakh precaution doses.
Meanwhile, the number of active Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh came down to 492 on Thursday from the previous day’s 700, as 253 more patients recovered in the past 24 hours.
“During the day, 46 more people tested positive for Covid infection in the state from among the 130769 samples tested. The state has till now tested 10,71,15,164 Covid samples,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, in a press statement.
“Though active cases have gone down, new cases have gone up slightly. We can control the rise by following the Covid protocol,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.
The state has reported over 20.70 lakh Covid cases and 23492 deaths till now.
