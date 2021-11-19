Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Covid-19 active cases in Uttar Pradesh cross 100-mark again
Covid-19 active cases in Uttar Pradesh cross 100-mark again

Uttar Pradesh Covid cases are on the rise, cross 100-mark again. The state reported 101 cases on Thursday.
A beneficiary taking Covid vaccine in Uttar Pradesh. The active cases are again rising in the state. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Nov 19, 2021 12:02 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

With a dozen fresh Covid-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, the number of active Covid count in the state crossed 100-mark on Thursday, according to the report from the state health department.

There are 101 active coronavirus infection cases under treatment in Uttar Pradesh, the report stated. Till November 5 the number of active cases was recorded below 100 since the second wave came in April.

During the day, 12 new cases were reported and only six patients recovered.

A maximum of 25 active Covid cases is under treatment in Gautam Buddha Nagar followed by Lucknow reporting 19 active cases and Prayagraj with 13 cases. Bareilly, Kanpur Dehat, Lakhimpur Kheri and Meerut have three active cases each. Six districts have two active cases each and 20 districts have one case each.

