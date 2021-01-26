Covid-19: Uttar Pradesh to finish vaccinating all health workers by Feb 5 in phase 1
The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to complete the Covid-19 vaccination of all the health workers on four days — January 28 and 29, February 4 and 5.
The vaccination of the frontline workers will commence from February 11.
The state Health and Family Welfare Department has planned to vaccinate around 900,000 health workers in the first phase.
The department had organised two rounds of vaccination on January 16 and 22 during which 123,649 health workers have been vaccinated. The remaining 775,000 or so health workers will be vaccinated in the four rounds to be organised at the end of January and beginning of February.
Also Read: US detects first case of Brazil coronavirus variant
Additional chief secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Department, Amit Mohan Prasad said, in the next two weeks the Health and Family Welfare Department will organise four rounds of vaccination drive across the state.
The state government has fixed each Thursday and Friday of the week as Covid-19 vaccination days. In the coming four rounds, they have decided to vaccinate all the health workers who have not received the dose yet, he said.
In the earlier vaccination round held on January 16, the Health Department had aimed to vaccinate 31,700 health workers. However, 22,643 health workers turned up for vaccination.
Again, on January 22, the Health Department had planned to vaccinate 150,000 health workers but only 101,000 health workers were given the jabs.
Prasad said the health workers should utilise their turn by getting themselves vaccinated. “They should know that there is a limited stock of the Covid vaccine in the country,” he said.
“A number of people wish to get themselves vaccinated but the central government has set a priority order for the vaccination. According to it, those people who are vulnerable to Covid-19, who come in contact with infected people while imparting their duties and those who provide treatment to the Covid-19 patients will be vaccinated on priority basis. The health workers should take benefit of the government scheme and get themselves vaccinated. If they miss the vaccine dose then their turn will take a long time,” he said
In the second phase, the state government has decided to give the dose to 1.8 million frontline workers in the 75 districts.
Prasad said the health department has started preparation for completing the vaccination of the health workers in four rounds. “We have adequate vaccines in the cold chains across the state, the vaccinators are trained, the vaccination centres are equipped, and the date of the health workers is being updated regularly on the Co-Win portal. The department plans to organise over 7,000 vaccination sessions at 1,537 vaccination centers in the 75 districts,” he said.
When asked about the low turnout of the health workers in some districts during the first and second round, Prasad said the district magistrates and chief medical officers of the districts that recorded low turnout had been directed to take required measures to increase the turnout. The district medical officers had been told to motivate the health workers to take vaccine dose to protect themselves from Covid-19 infection, he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Uttar Pradesh to finish vaccinating all health workers by Feb 5 in phase 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dhannipur mosque project to formally begin on Jan 26 in UP's Ayodhya: Trust
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mayawati requests Centre to withdraw farm laws ahead of R-Day celebrations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AMU to bury time capsule of its 100-year history on Republic Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP: Arrested on kidnapping charge, teen now booked under anti-conversion law
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP considers reducing liquor quota limit for homes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ayodhya is heart of India, says Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP becomes 1st state to have 2 airstrips for landing, take-off of fighter planes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
50-year-old widow raped in UP's Mahoba, accused absconding
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Unlike other parties, we have 'neta', 'niyat' to take BJP forward: Nadda
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Scope for growth, no nepotism in BJP: Nadda tells party workers in Lucknow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
15-year-old girl found dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot, rape suspected
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP shifts focus to UP Assembly polls, stage set for rejig in party, cabinet
- BJP president JP Nadda is expected to discuss party's strategy for the upcoming panchayat polls and preparations for the assembly elections. Nadda will also discuss co-ordination between the organisation and the government, said a BJP leader.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahead of UP polls, Congress releases calendar with Priyanka Gandhi’s photos
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ram temple foundation work resumes: Trust
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox