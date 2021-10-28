Cow dung diya stalls a major attraction at Diwali Mela venue

lkoreportersdesk@htlive.com

LUCKNOW Colourful idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha, earthen lamps and other products, all prepared from cow dung, remained the centre of attraction at the stalls set up at the Jhulelal Park, where the nine-day-long Vikas Deepotsav Mela (Diwali fair) got underway on Thursday.

Visitors from far flung areas dropped in to become a part of the one-of-its-kind event.

“People’s response to the event is overwhelming. We never thought that the products would be in such great demand. We our thankful to the UP government and especially those people who accepted our concept that aimed at generating employment and utilising cow dung creatively. This will help check people from abandoning their cows,” said Lakshman Patra, sangathan mantri, Sahkar Bharti (a cooperative) that set up one of the stalls at the venue.

Among other products, Lakshmi-Ganesh idols were in demand. “Due to the upcoming festival of light, idols of Lakshmi-Ganesh are in demand,” said Anuradha Srivastana, motivator\trainer of a self help group, associated with Sahkar Bharti.

She said the work of preparing artefacts from cow dung started a couple of years back. “We started the work in order to generate employment and also check the abandoning of cattle. When people will get money for the dung, they won’t abandon animals that have completed their lactating cycle,” she added.

So far, around 1,700 self help groups (SHGs) associated with Sahkar Bharti are making several products. “Initially, the cost of 1 kg cow dung was ₹5. Now, when the demand increased, the cost is up to ₹40. Through innovation, women associated with the SHGs are generating ₹150 to ₹250 a day,” she added.

“Before coming across these products, we never thought that something can be prepared from cow dung,” said Sudha Sharma, a housewife who thronged the stall along with her family members.

Several similar stalls remained crowded on the day. The Diwali fest is an initiative of the district administration and LMC. Gomti Arti and a grand laser show highlighting the UP government’s achievements were part of the Mela. The Nawabi era Chhattar Manzil was used as a canvas for the laser show.

“It’s a good initiative. After the pandemic situation, this was a much needed relief that will help people unwind themselves,” said Praveen Mishra, a private employee, who visited the fest.

