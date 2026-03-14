Cow politics returns to spotlight before 2027 fight, Uttar Pradesh govt highlights crackdown

Cow protection, which has long been a politically sensitive issue in Uttar Pradesh, especially since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) assumed power in March 2017 under chief minister Yogi Adityanath, has once again moved to the centre of political discourse with the state government highlighting enforcement data related to cow slaughter and cattle smuggling. Since coming to power in 2017, the BJP government has repeatedly placed cow protection high on its political and administrative agenda. (FILE PHOTO)

In a press note issued on Friday, the government said that more than 35,900 people have been arrested and over 14,000 cases registered across the state since the anti-cow slaughter law was made more stringent in 2020. The figures come at a time when demands from some religious groups to declare the cow as “Rashtra Mata” have resurfaced, adding a fresh political dimension to the issue ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

According to the data shared by officials, 14,182 cases related to cow slaughter have been registered since 2020, leading to the arrest of 35,924 accused persons. The intensified crackdown followed the promulgation of the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020, which introduced tougher provisions and enhanced penalties for offenders.

Since coming to power in 2017, the BJP government has repeatedly placed cow protection high on its political and administrative agenda. Police units across districts have been directed to maintain strict vigil on illegal slaughterhouses, cattle smuggling routes and organised networks involved in the trade.

Officials said that apart from registering criminal cases, authorities also invoked stringent legal provisions against several accused. Of those arrested in such cases, 13,793 were booked under the Goonda Act, 178 under the National Security Act and 14,305 under the Gangsters Act.

Investigations have also focused on the financial networks of those involved in illegal cattle trade. Under provisions of the Gangsters Act, authorities have seized properties worth about ₹83.32 crore, including land parcels, vehicles and other assets allegedly acquired through the proceeds of illegal activities.

The government’s emphasis on enforcement data has drawn political attention, with observers noting that cow protection has consistently featured in electoral narratives in the state. With the next assembly elections scheduled in early 2027, the issue is again gaining traction amid calls from some organisations to accord the cow the status of “Rashtra Mata”.

Officials said enforcement measures include special police teams, district-level task forces, enhanced surveillance on transportation routes and regular drives against illegal slaughterhouses. Authorities also intensified night patrolling in sensitive districts and carried out intelligence-based operations to dismantle organised smuggling networks.

Under the amended provisions of the law, cow slaughter can attract up to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment along with fines ranging from ₹3 lakh to ₹5 lakh, while injuring or mutilating cattle can invite up to seven years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to ₹3 lakh.

While the government maintains that the crackdown is part of routine law enforcement, the renewed focus on cow protection underscores how the issue continues to carry strong political resonance in Uttar Pradesh’s electoral landscape.