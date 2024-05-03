CPI leader Atul Kumar Anjaan dies at 70

Communist Party of India (CPI) national secretary Atul Kumar Anjaan, 70, passed away on Friday morning at a private hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow. Anjaan was also the general secretary of All India Kisan Sabha. (Atul Kumar Anjaan | Facebook)

He was ailing for the past six months.

Confirming the development, CPI said Anjaan passed away at 3:20am on Friday.

CPI state secretary Arvind Raj Swaroop in a statement said, “Atul Kumar Anjaan was ailing for past six months and his last rites will be performed on Saturday after a funeral procession which will start at 2pm from the CPI office in Kaiserbagh, Lucknow on Saturday to Bhainsakund cremation ground”.

Anjaan, who began his political career with Lucknow University students union (LUSU), was elected as its president for the first time in 1977.

Considered a prominent face of Left politics in UP and the country, Anjaan was also the general secretary of All India Kisan Sabha.

He had been LUSU president in 1978 and subsequently the president of All India Students Federation (AISF).

Born in Lucknow and the son of a freedom fighter, SP Singh, Anjaan has risen to the ranks from a student leader to farmer leader and a communist leader.

Anjaan also contested the Ghosi Loksabha seat on a CPI ticket thrice -- the seat once considered a stronghold of the Communists till early 1980s but the Left influence subsequently waned.

The last time the CPI won the seat was in 1980.

He contested the seat for the first time in 1998 and also in 2014 but never won.